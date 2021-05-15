Connect with us

[Cek Fakta] Does Jokowi have the potential to rule Indonesia for life? These are the facts

A story is circulating that President Joko Widodo has the potential to rule Indonesia for life. This story is circulating on social networks Facebook.

Srikandi Putri Ayu’s Facebook account shares this story on May 15, 2021. In her story, she uses a photo of President Joko Widodo in the context of the Light and Fast Rail (LRT) project.

What do you think of this article?

From team search results Medcom fact check, Jokowi’s claim that he has the potential to rule Indonesia for life is false. Indeed, on the basis of the Constitution of 1945 and Law No. 7 of 2017 on elections, the presidential term is limited to two terms. The term of office of the president as stipulated in law number 7 of 2017 is set out in article 169 letter n, which reads as follows. for 2 (two) terms in office. the same. “

In the 1945 Constitution, article 7 states that “The president and vice-president hold office for five years, after which they can be re-elected. The president and vice-president hold office for five years, and then can be re-elected. be re-elected in the same office, for a single mandate. “

Reported medcom.id, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung responded to the speech on additional presidential terms. It is said that President Joko Widodo never thought of adding to the president’s term.

“To this day, the president has not thought of this at all and that if left counterproductive,” Pramono said at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Pramono said the 1945 Constitution amendments were like opening Pandora’s box. It is certain that President Jokowi does not want an additional presidential term.

In addition, Jokowi is a president directly elected by the people. Jokowi is believed to be obedient and obedient to the constitution.

“Even the parties, including their major parties, think this idea is too far-fetched,” he said.

Report of detik.comPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also rejected the proposed presidential term for three terms. Even Jokowi felt the proposal was about to encourage him to fall to his knees.

“The proposal cheated on me,” Jokowi said via his official Twitter account with a blue check mark, @jokowi, Sunday, December 2, 2019.

Jokowi said he was the product of the directly elected presidential election by the people, based on a constitution that regulates a maximum presidential term of two terms.

“I am the product of direct elections based on the post-reform Constitution of 1945. My position is clear: I do not agree with the proposed three-term presidential term,” Jokowi tweeted in his first sentence.

Conclusion:

Jokowi’s claim that he has the potential to rule Indonesia for life is wrong. Indeed, on the basis of the Constitution of 1945 and Law No. 7 of 2017 on elections, the presidential term is limited to two terms.

This information is a type of hoax misleading content (misleading content). Misleading occurs as a result of content formed with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and is believed to be able to drive opinions according to the whistleblower’s wishes.

Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context.

