Xi Jinping congratulates citizens after China lands Zhurong rover on Mars





China said on Friday it had landed its first unmanned spacecraft on Mars, becoming the only second country in the United States to reach the Red Planet in a historic feat. The Chinas Zhurong rover landed at Utopia Planitia at around 7:11 p.m. EST as part of the Tianwen-1 mission early May 14 using a parachute to navigate the “Seven Minutes of Terror, according to China’s National Space Administration. China’s state-run CCTV mission said in a broadcast that his mission “had successfully landed in the pre-selected area, confirming touchdown. The state-run Xinhua news agency also confirmed the very first landing of the Chinas rocket on Mars, citing the China National Space Administration (CNSA). Hello Earth! We have confirmed the existence of intelligent life in this solar system!# Tianwen1 #Zhurong Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) (@CNSA_en) May 15, 2021 As the rocket landed on Mars, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Chinese citizens in a broadcast message saying, “You have been brave enough to rise to the challenge, have strived for excellence and placed our country in the advanced ranks of planetary exploration. He continued, “Your outstanding achievement will forever be etched in the memory of the homeland and the people. The state-run Xinhua News Agency said in an announcement that China left a footprint on Mars for the first time, a milestone for our country’s space exploration. Chinas Zhurong is named after the mythical Chinese fire god, and he arrived on the Martian surface just days after NASA’s Perseverance rover mission. So far, the United States has made more than nine successful Mars landings since 1976. #ChinaThe first exploration mission to Mars, the Tianwen-1 probe has operated normally since its successful launch last year and is expected to land on the planet at the right time from May 15 to 19, Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/bpJObFneax Permanent Mission of China in Vienna (@ChinaMissionVie) May 14, 2021 Chinese space engineers and scientists have chosen a relatively flat region in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a large plain, as a potential landing zone. Previous research has shown that the potential landing site could be the edge of an ancient ocean or lake in early Mars history. Chinese scientists are eager to find more evidence of water ice, the National Space Administration of China (CNSA) said. [Credit: CSNA/AP] Aerodynamic shape used for touchdown According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), China’s first Mars exploration mission, the Tianwen-1 probe was successfully launched on July 23, 2020. It was launched on a Long March-5 rocket from the site of launch of the Wenchang spacecraft in southern China. Hainan Province, the Tianwen-1 probe entered Martian orbit for scientific exploration and a huge amount of scientific data. The most difficult part of the mission, according to the agency, was the soft landing in May, an autonomous probe process lasting seven to eight minutes. Last week, the remnants of Long March-5B crashed in the Indian Ocean with most of its components destroyed as it returned to Earth’s atmosphere. China’s Martian probe used its aerodynamic shape, parachute, and retroreocket to decelerate and cushion the legs for a touchdown, CNSA says IMAGE: Twitter / @ChinaEUMission







