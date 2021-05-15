The road to challenge Boris Johnson can begin in Manchester

Wearing a hooded rain jacket over a crumpled navy blue shirt, Andy Burnham said on live TV that Manchester “will stand firm” against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to impose the toughest coronavirus restrictions in the city of northern England.

If this The challenge of the past year was the moment that prompted the London political establishment to sit down and take note, it is now being reminded that Johnson has an opponent who may not be easily dismissed.

Burnham’s crushing re-election as mayor of Greater Manchester was one of the few bright spots for Labor in a string of election results that saw Johnson’s Tories tighten their grip on traditional opposition party strongholds. Attention turns to Burnham, 51, as the main character who may have the power to start reviving the Fortunes of Labor.

Andy Burnham addresses the media outside Manchester Central Library on October 15. Photographer: Martin Rickett / AFP / Getty Images

The regions of northern England are the main political and economic battleground that will define Johnson’s success post-Brexit vision of “leveling” prosperity across the country, and the ability of its adversaries to reclaim power.

Under Leader Keir Starmer, the Labor Party faces tough questions about its strategy and direction after the Tories proved their 2019 election success in the north was not exceptional. They won a landslide victory in the town of Hartlepool, which had voted Labor since the establishment of the parliamentary district in 1974.

Starmer’s approval ratings are dropping, while Burnham is the face of countless memes calling him “King of the North.” He has made little effort to tone down speculation that he may run as a leader again after his four-year tenure at Manchester ends. “In the distant future, if the party needed me, they would have to contact me,” he told Sky News on May 9.

Bookies put Burnham as favorite to be the next Labor leader, although still far from being the country’s next prime minister at 50-1. He is not a fresh face either, having spent 16 years as a Labor MP and several cabinet posts before becoming mayor. He lost the leadership election to Ed Miliband in 2010 and then to Jeremy Corbyn in 2015, coming far behind with just 19% of the vote.

A mural of Andy Burnham, left, and Boris Johnson on the front of a closed pub in Manchester on November 10. Photographer: Olii Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Still, attention has turned to who can really challenge Johnson. The government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and messy Brexit divorce has failed to create much political capital for Labor, and a stellar vaccination program has led to a reopening of the economy.

In Scotland, a Labor heart until ten years ago, the Scottish National Party led by Nicola Sturgeon asserted its domination in the May 6 elections. This left the north of England as the place where the fortune of work will be decided.

Starmer, a former London-based human rights lawyer who only became a Member of Parliament in 2015, defended claims he lacked political antennas for the top post. Those fears, however, were heightened when Burnham’s victory and that of London Mayor Sadiq Khan were overshadowed by an internal row over a role change for Starmer’s deputy Angela Rayner.

The key to Burnham’s success in Manchester, the de facto capital of northern England, was having a shortlist of priorities that resonated with people, according to Jonathan tonge, professor of politics at the University of Liverpool.

“If you asked the audience what Keir Starmer’s policies are, people would scratch their heads,” Tonge said. “Burnham has policies that are pretty well known in Manchester.”

These include plans to end homelessness and bring public transport back under municipal control – seen as vital for many local populations after unprofitable bus lines were cut. A recent video on his Twitter page saw Burnham cheered on by commuters chanting “There’s only one Andy Burnham!” as he pointed out the cost of transportation in the city.

We made a short film about the reality of public transport in Greater Manchester and why it needs to change. Have a watch.pic.twitter.com/wdT3vMtYTi – Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 10, 2021

It is a strategy that was taken up by the Conservatives’ own campaign. This program of channeling funding from the economic dynamo of London and the south-east is even more critical in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Outbreaks of infections in parts of northern England last fall saw businesses face more weeks of restrictions than in the affluent south. A recent spike in cases in Bolton, which is part of Greater Manchester, means a new showdown with London could be looming. The ministers did not rule out imposing local lockdowns as Burnham warned he would have “serious reservations” and defenders rather accelerated vaccinations of the youngest.

The Labor Party is now grappling with a fundamental problem faced by many center-left Social Democrats across Europe: how does a party that has defined itself as ‘for the workers’ rebrand itself? for the modern economy? This dilemma became more acute after Johnson’s traditionally liberal Tories put state spending at the heart of their vision for a post-pandemic British Brexit.

Andy Burnham on a TV screen in an empty Manchester pub on October 13. Source: Oi Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Burnham, who grew up in the North West of England and speaks with the local accent, is considered to be on the people’s side, an ordinary man that people can relate to. Lucy Powell, Labor MP for Manchester Central, called him “one of the best political communicators of his generation”. Some of the criticisms leveled at Starmer by Hartlepool voters were that he was too associated with London.

The risk, however, is that Burnham tries to be everything for everyone. In his last shot at the Labor leadership, he was accused of alternating characters to gain the different wings of the party.

“He’s got criticism,” Tonge said. “There are people who think he’s trying to face it both ways and everyone leaves the room thinking Andy Burnham is supporting them and that doesn’t always work.

Burnham has denounced the ‘London-centric’ policies of national parties since becoming mayor in 2017. He complained that powerful Labor mayors have often been invisible when it comes to key decisions at the top of the party .

London, however, is ready for a little more Burnham. On Tuesday he was announced as the star of the Evening Standard newspaper journalist. He told Bloomberg it had nothing to do with his own political ambitions, but wanted to share ideas for change across the country.

Indeed, Burnham’s popularity is already spreading beyond Manchester, said Chris Curtis, senior research director at the Opinium polling company. “We have conducted polls, and those who know him generally have a favorable opinion of him,” Curtis said, “which is obviously not the case with many Labor politicians at the moment.”