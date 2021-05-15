News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi to chair meeting on Covid and vaccination; Covid situation in India is extremely worrying: WHO chief





PM Modi will chair the meeting on Covid and vaccination; India sees 3.26 L new cases, 3,890 deaths Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the situation related to Covid-19 and vaccination at 11 a.m. on Saturday. India saw a slight drop in the number of daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 3.26,098 infections. 3890 have been registered in the last 24 hours. More than 10 lakh people received the two doses in Delhi while 43.67 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered, AAP MP Atishi said on Friday. READ MORE Covid situation in India is extremely worrying, says WHO chief Indias The Covid-19 situation remains of great concern, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday, warning that the second year of pandemics will be much deadlier “than the first for Ghebreyesus added that the WHO was responding to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and had shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, masks and other medical supplies. READ MORE As Cyclone Tauktae escalates into cyclonic storm, Indian Navy assists state administrators Cyclone Tauktae, which is currently centered on Lakshadweep, intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted. On the morning of May 18, the cyclone will hit the coast of Gujarat, officials said. As the west coast prepares for the cyclone to make landfall, the Indian Navy has provided support to state administrations. READ MORE Pandemic Food Philosophy: We Cook More, Give More, and We Will Thrive Marije Vogelzang, a Dutch expert in food philosophy and food design, said the pandemic has had a very interesting effect on the way we think about food. Miles from Vogelzang in the Netherlands is Chennai-based Meals for Madras, an initiative started by groups of professionals to provide free food to covid patients. For a few weeks of existence, they have now committed to making it a charity in the post-pandemic world. READ MORE Sonu Sood mourns death of Covid-19 patient from ‘Love You Zindagi’ video, says ‘life is unfair’ Amid SOS calls, heartbreaking videos of doctors and families saving their patients and loved ones took to social media, on Tuesday a video from a Covid-19 service across the country went viral after a patient went viral. been seen listening to the Bollywood hit Cher Zindagis title song Love You Zindagi, cheering herself up even though she was suffering from the deadly virus. However, the 30-year-old succumbed to the deadly virus on Friday and the news shocked many. READ MORE No Google Android: The OS claims no tracking, popular apps, and a good user interface, but does it succeed? Earlier this year, big data researcher Douglas Leith of Trinity College Dublin published a set of results in partnership with Ars Technica, where he claimed that Android phones were pinging Google servers with user telemetry data. about once every 4.5 minutes. He went on to say that Android collects almost 20 times more data than Apple. While Google (as well as Apple) objected to Leith’s conclusions, his data is significantly corroborated in numerous reports. READ MORE Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos