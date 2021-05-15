Comment: China Great Belt and Road Initiative and the administrator of Duterte

Maritime Southeast Asia is located at an important crossroads between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, near the center of a newly configured region called the Indo-Pacific.

The coastal states making up this sub-region – the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei and Vietnam – are strategically located in a maritime crossroads connecting important shipping lanes of trade, commerce and communication such as than the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca. Maritime Southeast Asia is also a vital crossroads of maritime communication routes connecting Northeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

China’s relationship with these states is complex and ambiguous. This stems from their geographic proximity, their historical background, and the implications of the ever-changing dynamics of China’s global power and presence in maritime Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, these relations are made more complicated as China claims nearly 80% of the South China Sea with the Paracels and Spratly Islands, which are also claimed by four coastal countries – the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and the Vietnam.

By staking out its vast maritime claims in the South China Sea, China is strengthening its territorial integrity and ensuring its national security. China views maritime Southeast Asia as a geopolitically vital region.

For this reason, the sub-region serves as a social laboratory to test China’s grand strategy called “Great Chinese Nation Rejuvenation”. A vision to create a Sino-centered regional order through the application of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Philippines.

The BRI and South East Asia

The BRI aims to reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Specifically, it aims to appease potential partners in Southeast Asian countries in light of China’s assertive and hostile policies regarding the South China Sea dispute.

Through the BRI, China is set to make huge investments in Southeast Asian infrastructure, including railways, highways, seaports, power plants and facilities digital communication network.

Since 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte has pursued a policy of appeasing China through “calibrated” foreign efforts characterized by a rapprochement with China. The aim is to promote bilateral relations between the Philippines and China to lead to major infrastructure and investment projects and other forms of cooperation to restore mutual trust. During their first meeting, President Xi Jinping and Duterte spoke of strengthening practical bilateral cooperation.

Specifically, Xi asked Duterte to coordinate their development strategies and cooperate with each other under the BRI. They issued a joint communiqué defining areas for joint development and signed memoranda of cooperation in 13 areas, including economy and trade, investment, finance and infrastructure construction.

China has pledged US $ 13.5 billion to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. Of this amount, US $ 9 billion has been allocated for infrastructure development.

‘Corrosive capital’

A vital component of BRI is predatory or corrosive capital. From authoritarian states, corrosive foreign investments beset governance vulnerabilities in recipient countries. This type of capital has become a threat to democracy and the free market because it corrodes the spirit of democratic institutions and private enterprise. Its presence in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia has had a major impact on emerging markets and fragile economies.

With the implementation of flagship infrastructure projects under the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build (BBB) ​​program, the president’s close ties with China further strengthen the synergy between BRIs and his program. central. Nonetheless, the BRI continues to draw criticism from the international community for its lack of transparency and disregard for democratic values ​​such as human rights and the rule of law.

Empty promises?

Almost five years after Duterte’s historic visit to Beijing, his policy of appeasement has yet to produce substantial financial returns. The Duterte administration has sought Chinese investment in the rehabilitation of the Davao coastline, seaport and bulk terminal projects in cities such as Davao, Cebu and Manila, and highway and railroad projects. iron amounting to $ 9 billion.

In May 2017, Duterte traveled to Beijing to personally follow his initial negotiation with Xi in October 2016. However, the Philippine ambassador to Beijing indicated that “there have been several discussions between the countries regarding these plans. the BIS, but they remained until the end of the discussions. 2019. “

Ongoing BRI projects in the Philippines include the construction of two bridges in Manila and a southern long-haul railway project that will link ports and special economic zones on the main island of Luzon. But according to the ambassador. there is not a single major port development project that “would have been more in line with the BRI’s desire to increase regional connectivity and allow the Philippines to be linked to the Maritime Silk Road”.

Ahead of Xi Jinping’s visit to the Philippines on November 20, 2018, Filipino economic technocrats revealed that among the 10 major projects in the country that China had pledged to fund, only the US $ 62.09 million Chico River Pump project. had materialized.

Despite the rapprochement between the Philippines and China, Philippine government officials are skeptical of the viability of these infrastructure projects given the geopolitical risk stemming from competing land claims in the South China Sea.

The Nomura Research Institute said, “Even today, amid President Duterte’s strong popularity, the mismatch between the speed with which China has built the structures on the disputed islands and the little progress actually made on them. infrastructure projects or the FDI flows that the Philippines receives so far from China. ”

Renato Cruz de Castro is administrator and organizer of the National Security and East Asian Affairs program of the Stratbase ADR Institute think tank.