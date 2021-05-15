Politics
Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on May 15, 2021
ANKARA
The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.
Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey
Turkey has reported more than 11,000 new cases of the coronavirus as daily infections continue to decline amid a nationwide lockdown.
The country will gradually begin to lift lockdown restrictions from next week, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Istanbul will host the 2023 UEFA Champions League final as Turkey marks the centenary of the founding of the republic that year, Anadolu news agency has learned.
Erdogan said Turkey would not accept Israeli persecution, even if the whole world ignores it as he urges the world to oppose Israeli attacks on Palestine.
A presidential spokesperson criticized Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for hoisting the Israeli flag on the roof of the Chancellery building in Vienna amid attacks on Palestine by the Jewish state.
The Turkish foreign minister met with his Indonesian counterpart, continuing his efforts regarding the situation in Palestine, diplomatic sources said.
Coronavirus developments around the world
Greece has eased its multi-month restrictions linked to the pandemic.
The Serbian Ambassador to Turkey welcomed the decision of the two countries to reciprocally recognize COVID-19 vaccine certificates for safe travel.
The head of the World Health Organization urged countries planning to vaccinate children and adolescents to instead give doses to the COVAX initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines.
Four people in the UK who contracted the Indian variant of the coronavirus have died, according to a government agency.
Other global developments
Israeli attacks on the stranded Gaza Strip killed six more people on Friday morning.
A total of 34 children, the youngest 5 months old, have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Monday.
The Israeli attacks killed four more Palestinians, bringing the death toll to 126, according to the Gaza health ministry.
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
At least six people were killed and 20 others injured when a bomb exploded inside a mosque near the Afghan capital during Friday prayers.
Germany issued a travel alert for Israel and the Palestinian territories as the conflict in Gaza escalated.
The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan discussed the situation in Palestine, an official statement said.
Eleven Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces clashed with protesters in an attempt to break up the gatherings.
Russia put the United States and the Czech Republic on a list of hostile countries, the only two states on the inventory.
The UN has said about 10,000 Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes in Gaza “due to ongoing hostilities” amid an Israeli offensive.
The silence of the administration of US President Joe Biden and calling the Israeli aggression on Palestinians self-defense has led to massacres in Palestine, a Palestinian government official said on Friday.
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Berlin to express their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza facing the Israeli army’s relentless deadly bombing campaigns over the past five days.
