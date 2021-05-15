Politics
Covid variant first detected in India threatens UK reopening plans, warns Boris Johnson
The UK will speed up its coronavirus vaccine program to tackle an increase in cases of the Indian variant after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the new strain could derail his plan to end the lockdown.
Speaking in London, the Prime Minister announced that the gap between the first and second dose would be reduced to eight 12 weeks for those over 50 and clinically vulnerable.
Anyone over 40 who has not yet shown up for a shot will also be prioritized. While plans to allow people to mingle indoors and travel abroad will continue from Monday, there is a real danger that the final step in ending the pandemic restrictions on June 21 be delayed, Johnson said.
I have to say with you that this new variant could seriously disrupt our progress, “the Prime Minister at a press conference in London. The race between our vaccination program and the virus may be about to become much more tight. “
The grim assessment is a sobering moment for the UK, which is riding a wave of optimistic news about the success of its vaccine rollout, with two-thirds of adults having now received at least one dose.
Danger straight ahead
It is also a political headache for the Prime Minister, who faces opposition from members of his own Conservative Party to any initiative aimed at delaying the unlocking of the economy. Johnson defended his cautious approach “to ensure the restrictions are lifted, saying he wanted every step to be irreversible”, making the lockdown early in the year the last for the country.
The number of confirmed infections of the Indian strain more than doubled last week, from 520 to 1,313, according to Public Health England. There has been a particular cluster of cases in the North West English towns of Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen.
While there is no evidence that the Indian variant can escape vaccines, there are signs that it spreads more easily than the Kent mutation that was rampant in the UK earlier this year, causing a third national lockdown.
Advisers have warned that they expect the Indian strain to become dominant in the UK over time. There is a realistic possibility “that the new variant is 50% more transmissible than the current dominant strain of coronavirus, according to an article published Friday by government science advisers.
If this is the case and the UK continues with its unlock plans, it could lead to a substantial resurgence in hospitalization, ”the document said.
Johnson said the government plans to continue the next phase of easing restrictions on Monday because the overall number of cases in India is low. Mondays to relax in the rules will bring the return of international leisure travel, and the reopening of pubs and restaurants inside.
But he warned that if the Indian strain is much more transmissible, we will likely be faced with tough choices “about what will happen next. He called on the public to continue to get tested for free twice a week and to keep getting tested for free twice a week. stick to social distancing rules.
It is very clear now that we are going to have to live with this new variant of the virus for a while, ”he said.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
