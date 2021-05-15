Businessmen urge government to design national charter for exports





Leading businessmen in the country have urged the PTI government led by Imran Khan to come up with a national export charter, because without a long-term export policy or charter backed by a well-articulated industrial policy directed and regularly monitored by Premier Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani exports are unlikely to grow and diversify in a sustainable manner.

They recommended that exports be an integral part of an industrial policy, which encourages manufacturing, including import substitution. A self-sustaining export policy without strong links to manufacturing and imports is not sustainable in the long run.

A national industrial policy would address all elements of the manufacturing industry, including exports and import substitution, proposed the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), the policy advocacy platform comprising the leading private sector companies in the country. country.

They added that export incentives are funded by taxpayers and require proper accountability.

Business leaders recommended that this be done for each sector at least once a year and that their continuation or adaptation be subject to the achievement of prescribed medium and long-term objectives. Short-term incentives lead to short-term performance.

They argued that a shift from retrospective to forward-looking investment is needed to promote export growth. A leap of faith is needed on the part of the government to set aside a substantial amount for the initial investment of the Export Development Fund (EDF) for non-strategic and new markets.

For them, 75% of exports being dependent on traditional products and textiles representing 60% of exports, 68% of which are destined for the European and North American markets, Pakistan must invest heavily in the diversification of products and destinations.

They shared that operators in non-core sectors are generally small and lack the means to expand exports. In addition, the current currency retention allowance of 10% for non-strategic sectors is insufficient to finance such a development.

In principle, all import levies and taxes on internal transactions, regardless of where they are incurred in the supply chain leading to the export end point, must be refunded to the final exporter, which allows price competitiveness. It is difficult for small exporters to implement existing withdrawal and re-export systems.

The PBC said that a standard refund rate per unit, periodically updated, would simplify exporting. This is especially the case when the final exporter depends on other actors in the supply chain to import and process the items before adding value before the final export.

They added that Pakistan could learn valuable lessons from the Turkish “TURQUALITY” program through which the Turkish government has funded the development of 10 Turkish brands around the world. A PAKQUALITY initiative should be promoted under the PPP model to ensure that Pakistani brands also become regional and global icons.

The PBC added that Pakistani exporters are required to realize the export earnings within a short period of time. This does not allow warehousing of products abroad, for later sale on a just-in-time basis, which is increasingly demanded by overseas buyers who do not wish to keep their inventory on their own books. Large exporters should be allowed to store their stocks abroad. This is even more essential for serving online sales portals, such as Amazon, which will not allow access to foreign suppliers unless they ship quickly from a domestic point. This would imply a longer period for the payment of export earnings. They also recommended that the top five export sectors be offered energy at a rate that is currently competitive with comparable countries. This competitive price must remain guaranteed. In principle, all exports should be entitled to energy at a globally competitive cost. When industries produce a mixture of products exported and traded in the domestic market, a rebate should be offered on the quantity exported to bring the cost of energy inputs to a globally competitive level.

They urged the government to focus economic diplomacy to negotiate market access, at a minimum to achieve parity with major countries competing in global supply. While regulated goods from Pakistan are currently allowed to enter the EU duty-free under the GSP + system and textiles have parity access to the United States with countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan’s exports suffer from higher tariffs to Japan, Canada and Australia, compared to Bangladesh. The European trade unions’ GSP + will expire in 2023. It is vital that Pakistan presses Brussels to maintain duty-free access. Likewise, Pakistan should consider permanent lobbying in Washington for preferential access to the United States.

The PBC noted that banks are reluctant to lend to SMEs because of the higher risk. SMEs, on the other hand, are unable to take the risks associated with credit to foreign buyers. A supplier financing and export house model would promote greater integration of SMEs into the export chain. Japan and Korea have developed their exports through the export house model with companies like Mitsubishi and Mitsui providing a model and a learning opportunity.

They argued that commercial banks must manage their risks because their primary responsibility is to protect the interests of their shareholders. Development is not a shareholder business; it is a matter of actors, the State having a major interest in the management of its trade balance. Developing export markets is risky as most foreign buyers will not provide letters of credit, especially to SMEs that lack bargaining power.

The PBC recommended that a government-owned export development and credit guarantee bank could take on the task of helping finance SMEs and creating non-traditional and riskier markets in Africa, Central Asia and America. Latin.

The past failure of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) like Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan (IDBP), PICIC, etc., is not a sufficient reason to avoid creating a well-funded and governed institution. Instead, learning must be learned from the mistakes of the past, PBC said.

