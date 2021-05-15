China first lands unmanned spacecraft on Mars; Xi Jinping hails the country’s space agency – World News, Firstpost

The spacecraft has six types of science payloads on board, which are designed to unlock more secrets of the Red Planet

Beijing: China successfully landed a spacecraft on Mars after surviving “nine minutes of terror,” state media said on Saturday, becoming the second country in history to have a rover on the Red Planet.

The rover, Zhurong, named after a god of fire and war in Chinese mythology, landed in the preselected area of ​​Utopia Planitia on Mars, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The solar-powered six-wheel Zhurong rover weighs around 240 kilograms and carries six scientific instruments. It will then be deployed from the lander for a three-month mission to search for life on the surface of Mars.

Tianwen-1, consisting of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020. It was the first step in China’s planetary exploration of the solar system, with the aim of completing orbit, landing and wandering on the red planet in one mission.

China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement that its rover successfully landed on Mars on Saturday after nine minutes of terror.

The scientific research team confirmed via the telemetry signal sent by the Zhu Rong Mars rover that on May 15, the Tianwen-1 Lander successfully landed in the preselected landing zone in the southern Utopia Plain. of Mars, he said.

The successful touchdown of the Chinese spacecraft to Mars is a remarkable achievement, given the difficult nature of the task.

Only Americans have truly mastered the Mars landing so far. With this landing, China becomes the second country to put a rover on Mars.

Significantly, it will now be a space race on Mars as the Chinese spacecraft landed three months after the successful landing of US space agency NASA’s Perseverance rover, which is busy exploring the surface of the red planets with a hovering helicopter.

Previously, the United States, Russia, the European Union and India managed to send a spacecraft to Mars, considered the most complex space mission.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated CNSA on the successful landing of China’s first probe on Mars.

On behalf of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, State Council and Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all members who attended. the Mars exploration mission, Tianwen-1.

The Perseverance and Zhurong explore different parts of Mars.

As the Perseverance landed in a deep crater near the planet’s equator called Jezero, the six-wheeled Zhurong rover targeted Utopia Planitia, a vast terrain in the planet’s northern hemisphere.

China’s mission to Mars followed successful missions to the Moon, including the landing of a rover.

Last month, China put a core module into orbit as part of its efforts to build its own space station to compete with the aging International Space Station (ISS), which is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies, including NASA, (United States), Roscomos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).

The Chinese spacecraft entered orbit of Mars in February after traveling for nearly seven months in space.

On board Zhurong, six types of scientific payloads are designed to unlock more secrets on the Red Planet. A sample return mission is also planned, according to a report from Xinhua.

In the early hours of Saturday, the spacecraft began to descend from its parking orbit and the entry capsule enclosing the lander and rover separated from the orbiter.

After flying for about three hours, the entry capsule rushed towards the Red Planet and entered Mars’ atmosphere at an altitude of 125 km, initiating the riskiest phase of the entire mission.

About 100 meters above the Martian surface, the craft hovered to identify obstacles and measured the slopes of the surface. Avoiding obstacles, he selected a relatively flat area and descended slowly, landing safely with his four buffer legs, according to the Xinhua report.

The fall of the craft into the Martian atmosphere, lasting about nine minutes, was extremely complicated without ground control, and had to be carried out by the spacecraft autonomously, Geng Yan, an official of the CNSA Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center. mentionned.

“Each step had only one chance, and the actions were closely related. If there had been a fault, the landing would have failed,” Geng said.

A Xinhua commentary on the Mars mission said China was not looking to compete for leadership in space.

Mars is at the forefront of international deep space exploration. It could help humanity go deeper into space and provide first-hand data for research, such as the origin and evolution of the solar system and life, he said.

Mars is also a potential target for crewed landing missions. It can be achieved using existing space capabilities and its environment is closest to Earth in the solar system, he said.

A relatively flat region in the southern part of Utopia Planitia was chosen for the value of landings and scientific research.

Previous research has shown that the landing site could be the edge of an ancient ocean or lake in early Mars history. Chinese scientists are looking for more evidence of water ice and will share the data with their international counterparts, he said.

China is lagging behind in planetary exploration. On his maiden voyage, he took a 3-in-1 approach (orbit, land, and roam in a mission), an innovative but complex way, in the hope of pushing technological boundaries and testing more options in the deep space exploration, he added.