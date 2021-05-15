Ready for a long battle

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Constitutional Court ruling rejecting judicial review of the wording and content of the corruption eradication law marks the end of the road for the anti-corruption agency. Jokowi has to shoulder the bulk of it.

Thus, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has finally reached its end. It is a death that is not surprising – neither the cause, nor the time, nor the consequences. Since the revision of KPK Law No. 30/2002 two years ago, we knew that this day would come. The Constitutional Court ruling rejecting judicial review if the wording and content of the revised law is a sign that it has arrived. The court found for the plaintiffs on certain aspects – for example, the revocation of the article on the authorization of the Supervisory Board on wiretapping, searches and confiscations. Despite this, on the whole, the structure of the KPK is in ruins. The KPK is no longer an independent state institution because it is now a branch of the executive with all the consequences that this implies. Regarding the wording of the law, the judges turned a blind eye to the fact that the revision did not involve the general public.

We now know that nothing came of a request from a number of public figures in 2019 for President Joko Widodo to issue a government regulation in lieu of law (Perpu). The president has not published such a regulation. We could have guessed. Wehn Jokowi sent a letter to the House of Representatives (DPR) containing his agreement to the overhaul deliberations. Jokowi would not have sent this letter if he was on the KPK side.

Previously, Jokowi had complained about a number of arrests by the KK which had led a government official to lack the courage to make decisions. In addition to lacking perspective on the importance of rooting out corruption, Jokowi seemed to have something else on his mind. It has been widely speculated that the president initiated changes to the KPK law with political parties so that these parties are ready to pass the job creation law, which he says will attract investment. The political parties had one of the groups whose activities were greatly disrupted by the actions of the commission.

According to this analysis of the KPK weakening plan, the attempt to remove 75 of the commission’s employees using a civic knowledge test designed as a condition for them to become public servants comes as no surprise. This test seems to confirm the long-standing rumor that the KPK is dominated by investigators with radical views. By sacking a number of staff – including a number of seasoned investigators – the commission leadership is using sectarian issues long seen as an effective means of silencing opponents.

These investigators should not be comforted by the decision of a number of presidential aides who told them the palace did not agree with the layoffs. The true position of these officials cannot be judged by whispers – aimed at ensuring the Palace is not associated with the layoffs. Until these officials take bigger steps to prevent these layoffs, they will be nothing more than political actors seeking to save their skins.

Most of the blame for this tragedy lies of course with the current administration, that of President Jokowi. The president has now become what he told his supporters during the election campaign: a leader who has the courage to take unpopular action. As far as the KPK is concerned, this unpopular move has now brought Indonesia to the brink of eradicating corruption.

Even though we are very pessimistic, there is nothing to see the KPK in a broader perspective. The story of eradicating corruption is not always a straight line. It’s a graph that goes up and down in response to a lot of things, including politics and the constellation of those in power. It seems that until the end of Jokowi’s administration in 2024, the skis of eradicating corruption will be darkened.

Now is the time for political action. Activists must start dialogues so that repressive leaders after the Jokowi administration realize the importance of eradicating corruption. The old ways, including the practice of weakening the KPK and trading it for the adoption of other regulations, must be abandoned. In times of crisis on our national ranking, alongside the rise of cartels and political party oligarchies, this is important to ensure that the public does not lose hope. Activists must take a deep breath so that the struggle to rid Indonesia of the corrus does not end.

Regarding the KPK after the law revisions, we have to keep our distance. Nowadays, the KPK should not be seen as any different from the police or the attorney general’s office, two institutions of questionable effectiveness in the war on corruption. The actions taken by the KPK should be viewed with caution and skepticism.

It is possible that there are still some good people in the KPK. The minor actions they take must be respected even if they will not be able to restore the KPK to the power it was before. Investigators who will be leaving the summons shortly should prepare. We salute those who have worked so hard for Indonesia.

