Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are stronger than ever





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visits the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Image Credit: Photo courtesy of Saudi SPA News Agency

There are long-standing links that easily withstand the high winds of the news, links in a chain that hold firm over time, and links that hold true. And such is the nature of relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, as evidenced by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the kingdom earlier this week.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the Pakistani Prime Minister discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including security, environment, economic stability and common threats to the long-standing friendship between the two nations, according to official statements.

During the Khans two-day visit, Saudi Arabia announced that it was supporting the Pakistani government and people for some 118 humanitarian projects, providing financial assistance worth $ 123 million (451 million dirhams) to help programs that guarantee food security, provide better health resources. to communities across Pakistan, ensuring that there is a clean and adequate water supply in rural areas, building better and safer infrastructure, and that children and future generations of Pakistan receive an education comprehensive and meaningful.

The funds will be especially welcomed at a time when governments around the world grapple with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, attempting to rebuild and protect communities and revive economies hard hit by the debilitating effects of Covid- 19. Indeed, a significant portion of the funds allocated to Pakistan include medical and public health measures that will have an immediate impact on the quality of life of tens of thousands of Pakistanis.

But most significantly is that the Khans’ visit to the kingdom, which came after a period of lukewarm relations between the two Muslim powers, succeeded in putting those relations back on track and rectifying the traditional regional alignment by emphasizing the strength. links that exist between the two Muslim powers. two nations whose leaders focus on improving and strengthening long-standing ties in areas such as military cooperation, vital when forces at work across the region seek to sow terror and unrest and to destabilize the peace that everyone is looking for.

The two countries are establishing new economic and trade ties, increasing prosperity and creating new business opportunities. There are deep cultural ties and bonds of faith between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and Khan’s visit underscored this steadfast friendship.

