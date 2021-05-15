bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Meet Botox The Mafia Boss Who Sings Like A Canary About Erdogan’s Diet On YouTube

Sedat Peker, a mafia boss known in Turkey as the Botox Chief or The Botox, has recently become a staple Youtuber. All Turks except Erdogan media have been talking about his video series throughout May.

Peker has actually had a YouTube channel for seven years. But last week, his viewer statistics crossed the threshold of 3 minutes per video. He has posted four videos so far and he says he will post more.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also used Botox (Erdogan pulls out his Peker in the war of words with Turkish academics, bne IntelliNews ProJan. 14, 2016), and Botox is currently talking about the shadow state within a group of pelicans, police chief turned politician turned criminal Mehmet So that and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Peker hasn’t said anything new yet. All the crimes he referred to are well known to the public. However, as Botox participated in the crimes in question, this is an open confession and adds to the current weakness of the Erdogan regime.

Perhaps we need to stop here to take stock of some observations on the development of the modern Turkish Mafia as we will come across many names in the days to come and it might get a bit offensive for those who never have one. heard about it before.

Gang conflicts start to surface

The reason for wasting time on this issue is that the turkey collapse, which dates back to the last decade, has reached an extreme point. Conflicts between gangs working outside the regime are beginning to surface.

In no time, the new depths of the turkey collapse will be making headlines and assessing contemporary events through the prism of the Botox case can help understand the plight of the country.

What we have here is also the sexier side of the dark that proliferated under Erdogan’s rule. There is cocaine, money, guns, controversies, marinas, yachts, hotels, villas, homicides in abundance.

This is not the first time Turkey has reached this point and under normal circumstances an early election would clean up the whole mess. The current crutch of the Erdogans, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and junior coalition partner Devlet Bahceli, would raise the flag for an instant poll. But what we have right now, with a president bent on hanging on, are not normal circumstances.

Roots of the Modern Mafia

Let’s go back to help determine where we are. It is believed that the roots of the modern mafia, the rotten fruit of all modern nation states, in Turkey can be traced back to the Occupation of Constantinople, which lasted from November 13, 1918 to October 4, 1923. During this period, the Special Organization (Teskilat-i Mahsusa), the intelligence unit of the Committee of the Union and Progress (Ittihat ve Terakki Cemiyeti / CUP), old-fashioned organized gangsters known as Kulhanbeyi, as well as all other criminals against the occupying forces (British, French, Italian and Greek).

The CUP was a coalition of Turkists and Islamists. He seized the government of the Ottoman state and absorbed and eliminated all other ideologies, which also sought a solution to the Ottoman collapse.

Entering the First World War under the control of Germany, the CUP was considered responsible for the official end of the Ottoman Empire. However, a new generation of young CUP members organized a reaction from Anatolia against the occupation and they, led by Mustafa Kemal Pasha (Atatürk), founded the Republic of Turkey.

It may sound simple, but these are all controversial cases. For example, every argument, like about the true ideology of the CUP or what really happened with the purge of Islamists at the very beginning of the era of the republic, has its own body of literature and tons of debates that have never been resolved.

From CUP to Botox

Our goal here is not to get involved in these discussions, but simply to follow the contours that connect the CUP gangs that have targeted the occupying forces with Botox.

For fans of gangster stories, Ryan Gingeras has a delivered titled Heroine, Organized Crime and the Creation of Modern Turkey.

In the late 1930s, Turkey was Operating official heroine factories. Cengiz Erdinc has a delivered titled Overdose Turkey.

Turkey remains a major heroine road, but he stopped heroin production in the late 1970s due to therefore–called opium crisis with the we.

The period between 1920 and 1946 can be seen as a parenthesis in the secular collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

In 1947, Turkey accepted the American mandate with the Truman Doctrine. Since then Turkey has had good behavior when the United States gave it money and bad behavior when it didn’t.

In 1952 Turkey became a member of NATO. And, oddly enough, it was after the country joined NATO that military coups became commonplace in Turkey.

Following the 1971 coup, intellectuals, who were tortured at the infamous Ziverbey Villa, claimed that those who carried out the torture presented themselves as counter–guerrilla. It was then that Turkey first heard of what is known as counter-guerrilla warfare.

The 1970s bring the MHP gangsters

The 1970s, the difficult years of the Cold War, brought the rise of the MHP gangsters, the current dominant form of the Turkish Mafia.

In 1980, the coup d’etat of all coup d’etat arrived, resulting in a complete ethical collapse of Turkish society. Another giveaway was the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which gained ground thanks to the heavy tortures suffered by the Kurds in the notorious Diyarbakir prison.

And then we had the 1990s; Turkey is suffering a total collapse in all areas, causing bloodshed.

Botox is a son of the Turkish state from the 1990s.

There are details, details and more details. However, since we have reached the Botox, leave it there for now and pay attention to what will follow.

To be continued (because it never ends).