Biden dismisses Trump’s National Garden of American Heroes

President Joe Biden on Friday signed another round of executive orders overturning former President Donald Trump’s actions, including Trump’s bizarre plan to create a huge garden of statues filled with seemingly random historical figures.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in … [+] Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

key facts

Trump’s announcement of a “National Garden of American Heroes,” which he authorized as one of his last acts in office, came up with a list of 244 names proposed for inclusion, ranging from Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and abolitionist Harriet Tubman to pioneer nurseryman Johnny Appleseed.

Trump had the idea during his 2020 presidential campaign to contrast with the removal of Confederate monuments after the death of George Floyd.

Among Trump’s other executive orders, Biden on Friday removed one creating tougher penalties for degradation of federal monuments and another targeting legal protections for social media companies after he began verifying the statements from Trump.

It’s unclear what the criteria were for choosing who would get a statue in the proposed garden, and the choices ranged across the political spectrum, including Woody Guthrie, who wrote a song called Old Man Trump, about Father Trump, Fred, and accusations that he excludes minorities from renting apartments in his buildings.

Biden ended many Trump-era plans and policies during his first few months in office, which Trump appeared to adopt solely on the basis of his personal preferences and opinions. In February, Biden revoked a series of actions by Trump’s leadership, such as banning certain modern architectural styles like the brutalization used on federal buildings. Biden also signed an order removing a Trump memo labeling places like New York, Seattle, and Portland, Ore., As “lawless areas in February. One of Biden’s first actions in office was to repeal the law. Trump’s 1776 Commission, which the Trump administration claimed, was created to “promote patriotic education.”

