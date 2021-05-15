Boris Johnson: upgrade will stop the brain drain from the North East





Transferring hundreds of jobs from the Treasury to the North East could change the mindset of Mandarins, the Prime Minister told The Northern Echo on his last visit to the region.

He said the success of his “upgrading” program would stop the brain drain of young people who feel they have to leave areas like the North East to thrive elsewhere.

But speaking at a primary school in Ferryhill on Thursday, Mr Johnson did not reveal specific goals that the ‘leveling’ could be considered a success. The government announced in the March budget that 750 treasury officials would move to a new “economic campus” in Darlington, along with several hundred other officials from other government departments working in finance. He said: “The economic campus shouldn’t just be seen as a crowd of people coming from Whitehall to live and work in Darlington, it will create some great jobs in the area as well. ‘I hope this changes the mindset of officials because, frankly, the Treasury basically thought that the generation of wealth and power in the UK was mostly in the big metropolis and the south east and I think this is a blatant understatement. of the UK’s potential. “We believe there is flair, imagination, talent, enthusiasm everywhere.” Warming up on his theme, the prime minister said “leveling off” by improving public services could reverse the brain drain. “The idea is that these are great places to grow and live, but if you install gigabit broadband and make the streets safer and you have really good schools and focus on skills, the people won’t need to move. in another part of the country to start a business or raise a family. “They will want to invest their lives and their hopes where they grew up. I think people will continue to move around the country, but that’s what we mean by leveling. It’s about unleashing potential. “It’s crazy that the Treasury for literally decades has been obsessed with the City of London and the South East. We need a fantastic capital, but I think everywhere has to be like this. He was speaking at Cleves Cross Primary School where he had launched a £ 55million fund to improve educational opportunities, especially for young girls, in developing countries. But The Northern Echo reported Thursday that 26.3% of children in the northeast received free school meals compared to 15.1% in the southeast, affecting their level of education. He asks if the success of the “upgrade” can be judged by seeing the gap narrowing. He replied, “You need to focus first on the harm children suffered during the pandemic and make sure they can bounce back. Tutoring, an individual commitment, can make a huge difference for children who fall behind and have not seen their potential released. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos