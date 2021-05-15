California-China efforts seen as essential to carbon targets





Broken ice is seen in a photo taken on September 13, 2015 by the German research vessel Polarstern during an expedition to the central Arctic Ocean. [Photo/IC]

California can play a role in helping the United States and China achieve carbon neutrality amid a cooling of bilateral relations, a former state governor has said. “We are mutually vulnerable to climate change, … we have a common goal and a shared opportunity to work together to tackle climate change,” Jerry Brown said at a recent online forum hosted by the University of California to Berkeley. As governor, Brown visited China in 2017. During this trip, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed climate change and other topics, when the US president of the At the time, Donald Trump gave up on the fight against global emissions. “We are very engaged and linked, in the most intimate way, with China,” said Brown, now president of the California-China Climate Institute. “Therefore, we have to find how to work this relationship and not exacerbate it in a way that could lead to conflict.” Brown said the United States and China have a shared responsibility in tackling global climate change. “The United States has put more CO2 and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than anyone – America is the biggest contributor,” he said. California also faces significant climate issues, including drought and reduced humidity, which have caused devastating wildfires in the state, Brown said. “We are in a world where we share the effects of climate change,” he said. “But together, China and the United States have a great opportunity to solve their common problem: habitat destruction, species extinction, ocean acidification.” Dan Farber, professor of environmental law at UC Berkeley, said that when national action was revived, in some countries like the United States, states and cities stepped up to play a role. major. “A state like California may be able to work with China at times when the federal government may be hampered by unrelated geopolitical issues, or frankly by ideology,” he said. California is a pioneer in a number of climate change policies, including carbon markets. The state’s cap-and-trade program has been in operation since 2013 and is one of the largest carbon markets in the world. China announced its emissions trading system in 2011, and two years later established regional pilot programs in Beijing, Chongqing, Shanghai and other cities. Discussions between climate officials in California and China began in 2013, according to the California-China Climate Institute. Another initiative is the Carbon Neutrality Project, which aims to try to define steps for both countries to achieve carbon neutrality, Farber said. California has set carbon neutrality targets by 2045; the United States and China have pledged to achieve this status by 2050 and 2060, respectively.

