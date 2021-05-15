Biden kills Trump’s sculpture garden of ‘American heroes’





In addition to fundamental political and historical figures, Trumps Garden has reportedly included an array of high profile individuals like basketball player Kobe Bryant, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and legendary baseball pitcher Cy Young.

He was virtually assured that Biden would not go ahead with the project, which was presented largely to counter the racial justice protests of recent summers and the debate surrounding the removal of Confederate icon monuments.

These statues are not ours alone, to throw at the liking of those inflamed by fashionable political passions; they belong to generations that have gone before us and to generations yet to be born, ”reads another of the Trump orders that Biden rescinded, which ordered the Justice Department to prioritize prosecution of people who vandalize federal monuments.

Biden also killed another Trump executive order issued last summer that sought to protect monuments in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests on Friday. The order threatened to withhold federal funding for state and local governments that “did[l] to protect “monuments and called on the justice ministry to prioritize prosecution of those who damaged monuments.

The Trump order came amid a summer of protests of systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyds in police custody. Some demonstrations ended up overthrowing Confederate monuments. The Trump order called the protesters anarchists and left-wing extremists.

Since taking office, Biden has not shied away from undoing part of Trump’s legacy, just as the former president rejoiced to wipe out that of former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden held the post. of vice-president.

Biden decided to halt the Keystone XL pipeline project, halt construction of the border wall along the US-Mexico border, and reverse the release of Trumps from the World Health Organization, among several other changes. of notable politics.

In particular, Biden has deviated from Trump in his handling of the racial justice issues that were part of political discussions across the country for much of the past year and in his approach to law enforcement.

The Killing Trumps Sculpture Garden is a highly symbolic gesture for Biden as little concrete work had been done to bring it to fruition since its announcement last year, other than naming those nominated for inclusion.

Biden also killed Trumps’ executive order in May targeting big social media companies, which the former president and his fellow Republicans say discriminate against conservative speeches online.

Ben Leonard contributed to this report.

