PM Modi holds meeting on Covid, vaccination





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting this morning

India has witnessed an unprecedented increase in Covid cases

The government has been criticized for handling the second wave New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting this morning to review the coronavirus situation in India and the vaccination campaign in the country. The meeting started around 11 a.m. Amid criticism from opposition leaders over the handling of the second wave of Covid, which overwhelmed hospitals across the country, the Prime Minister said on Friday: “The pandemic, the worst in 100 years, is bringing the world to life. tested every step of the way. enemy invisible in front of us. “ “The pain that citizens have suffered, that many have experienced, I feel it too,” Prime Minister Modi said during an online event. He will also hold a meeting with officials from the worst affected districts on Tuesday and Thursday. India has recorded more than three lakh Covid cases per day for almost three weeks; the alarming outbreak has raised global concerns. The total number of cases has risen to 2.43 crore cases with 3.26 lakh cases recorded in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed this morning. The shortage of medical oxygen, which has been linked to the deaths of patients in several parts of the country, has become one of the biggest challenges. Desperate calls for hospital beds and medicine have taken over social media. While experts have said the country needs to focus on stepping up the vaccination campaign, many states have reported a shortage of doses. The government said on Thursday that around 200 crores of Covid snapshots are expected to be available by the end of this year. “So far, around 18 crore of vaccine doses have been administered. Government hospitals are giving free vaccines across the country. So please get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” urged Prime Minister Friday. Earlier this week, 12 major opposition parties wrote to him, demanding that the center take immediate action to tackle the second wave. Distributing free vaccines, stopping work on the Central Vista project and repealing farm laws were among a series of measures suggested in the letter. “We have on several occasions in the past called your attention, independently and jointly, to the various measures which it is absolutely imperative that the central government undertake and implement. Unfortunately, your government has either ignored or refused all of these suggestions. This only made the situation worse. to achieve such an apocalyptic human tragedy, ”the letter read. Save a life. Help fight the coronavirus outbreak in India

