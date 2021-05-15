Terrorism Financing Pak





With its back to the wall, Pakistan seems to be turning the screws on terrorist financing. The country is on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list and has now decided to streamline its investigative network. However, it is questionable whether it will be so high in the FATF calculation.

The government of Islamabad intends to introduce new rules on the confiscation, management and auctioning of property and assets related to anti-money laundering (AML) cases and the transfer of investigations and prosecution of such cases by the police, provincial anti-corruption institutions and other agencies similar to specialized bodies. entities in order to meet the FATF benchmarks.

Indeed, two sets of rules are on the anvil, specifically the AML (Forfeited Properties Management) 2021 rules and the AML (Referral) 2021 rules under the National Money Tracking Policy Statement, which has was approved by the Federal Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The new rules and notifications of changes to the current timetable of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 will enter into force with immediate effect and will be associated with the appointment of special administrators and prosecutors for their implementation. The new measures will be the criteria by which the FATF can judge whether or not Pakistan has complied with three of the 27 outstanding criteria, which had delayed its graduation from the gray list in February this year.

Several FATF review meetings are expected to start in the second week of June and end with the next FATF plenary on June 21-25. and entities acting on behalf of or at the direction of designated persons or entities; (ii) demonstrate that FT prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions; and (iii) demonstrate the effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all designated terrorists, in particular those acting on their behalf or on their behalf.

The administrative aspect must also be strengthened. This is obviously done to facilitate the investigation, an initiative aimed at the FATF gallery. The government has decided to appoint dozens of administrators with the powers to confiscate, receive, manage, rent, auction, cede or cede or take any other measures to preserve the value of perishable or non-perishable property and goods.

These will include goods in godowns, maalkhanas or any other location and will be confiscated. If the redefined policy is properly implemented, the federal government will be able to protect the financial system and the economy from criminal operations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos