Donald Trump and GOP struggle to damage his image





Shortly after his White House meeting on Wednesday, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy signaled a new effort with aggressive fundraising text targeting his host, the President.

“I just met Corrupt Joe Biden and he is STILL considering pushing his radical socialist agenda on the American people,” the text reads.

McCarthy and other Republicans have said intra-partisan bickering, including the drama surrounding Rep. Liz Cheney, distracted them from presenting a united front against Biden and his big spending plans.

Now, with Cheney kicked out of the Republican Congressional leadership, the GOP and its allies are renewing their attacks on Biden on issues such as immigration, taxation of the wealthy, foreign policy, and a 78-year-old’s ability to manage the most difficult political world. jobs.

But a number of factors, analysts say, have so far stopped these Republican attempts – and could prevent Republicans from landing a lasting punch.

Biden welcomes ‘big four’ congressional leaders to WH

President Joe Biden hosts the first official gathering of the “big four” congressional leaders on Wednesday. Biden’s Oval Office meeting comes as the White House ramps up efforts to reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal. (May 12)

AP

Over three months in office, Biden enjoys an approval rating of over 50%, and polls have shown support for his ambitious spending plans which include the already-approved 1.9 COVID relief bill. trillion dollars and the proposed $ 2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan.

The Republicans’ success or failure in tarnishing Biden and his team could determine whether they reclaim Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024. History is on their side: Midterm elections frequently see control of the Congress change hands.

Former President Donald Trump, deprived of Twitter and other social media but still considered by many to be the most powerful Republican voice in the country, recently increased his production of written statements, many of which attack his successor on a variety of issues .

However, many voters have already made up their minds about Biden and the intensification of Republican attacks may not resonate – especially if more people return to work, inflation is under control, and the economy rebounds from the pandemic. COVID.

Lara Brown, director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University, said at this point that most Americans “approve of President Biden’s work and think the country is on the right track.”

“It’s hard for Republicans to heckle and annoy the public,” she said, “when most are happy or optimistic about the future.”

Show caption . President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. From … President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. Left to right, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Vice President Kamala, Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, and New York Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Evan Vucci, AP

Republicans have had little success in demonizing Biden with independent voters because many people feel they know him, analysts said.

On the one hand, the current president has been a fixture in American politics for more than half a century. A Delaware senator for more than three decades, Biden has participated in numerous high-level congressional hearings and debates. He was then Vice President of President Barack Obama for eight years.

After winning the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Biden amassed more than 80 million votes to topple Trump – despite the fact that Trump and his Republican allies have consistently been the subject of allegations of wrongdoing against Biden and his son, Hunter, as well as attacks on Biden. suitability for a position.

Some of these attacks continued under Biden’s presidency, but to no avail.

A recent poll found Biden to have consistently over 50% approval ratings. An average of polls compiled by Real Clear Politics gives Biden an average approval rating of 54.2%.

The data underlying these polls shows a common theme: Republicans tend to dislike Biden, and Democrats still strongly support him, including those who backed more liberal candidates like Bernie Sanders in this year’s primaries. last.

Everyone has a generally positive view of the president who presents himself as the product of a working class environment in Scranton, Pa., A practical politician willing to work with Republicans on legislation to help Americans.

“There is nothing new (Republicans) can say that will change anyone’s mind,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent polling institute at Monmouth University.

Show caption . California House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Arrive to speak to reporters outside the White House. .. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Arrive to speak to reporters outside the White House after meeting with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci, AP

But many Republicans believe Americans will be increasingly unhappy with record levels of government spending and debt, an increasingly congested U.S.-Mexico border, and new rules and regulations enacted by the Democratic Congress and the Biden administration.

While pledging to work with the Biden administration on an infrastructure bill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Also said he “was optimistic” that ” we might be able to do some things on a bipartisan basis – but they’re gone. to a rather difficult departure from the left. “

“We have no intention of participating in the transformation of America into a left-wing vision, a sort of Bernie Sanders’ vision of what this country should be like,” McConnell told Fox News after the meeting between Biden and the leaders of Congress.

Conservative groups are also stepping up their campaigns against Biden and his spending proposals.

Americans For Prosperity is preparing advertisements for competitive House elections in states like Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia, which are also the states Biden wrested from Trump. in the 2020 elections, giving it its margin of victory in the 2020 elections. The Electoral College.

Some Republican critics play on Biden’s age and his sometimes mutilated syntax. But this strategy has also met with limited success. Some of the attacks mirror those Trump made in 2020 on “Sleepy Joe,” and they also seemed to have little impact.

“Trump never found an effective way to brand Biden, and Republicans continue to fight after the election,” Republican strategist Alex Conant said.

He added: “The main angle of criticism from the Conservatives is Biden’s age. But no one is afraid of his grandfather.”

Republicans said they were distracted by putting the case against Biden because of a lack of cohesion, including internal disagreements over what to do about Trump.

Some have blamed Cheney, the now former Speaker of the House Republican Conference, who argued loudly that the party should overtake Trump and stop echoing his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him. These false statements sparked the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, an incident Democrats will surely use against Republicans in the election.

More: ‘Just the Trump Party:’ Liz Cheney’s demotion proves Trump still rules Republican politics, experts say

More: ‘I won’t sit still’: In fiery speech, Representative Liz Cheney calls Trump a ‘threat’

House Republicans voted Wednesday to demote Cheney from her role as third-place Republican. She replied that it will remain difficult for the GOP to argue against Biden and his agenda if it continues to embrace Trump and his conspiracy theories.

“To be as effective as possible in fighting these things, our party has to be based on the truth,” Cheney told NBC News.

Republican House Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Who supported Cheney’s demotion, said voters were increasingly disenchanted with Biden and the Democrats. Scalise told Fox News he sees “a lot of serious concern about where the Socialist Democrats are heading” and that “Biden has embraced Bernie Sanders’ far-left agenda.”

“People don’t want this to become a socialist nation, but you see how far they go,” Scalise said.

As they seek to regain control of Congress, Republicans believe history is on their side. They were successful in the Congressional elections of 1994 and 2010, the first midterms of Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Those two previous presidents were more polarizing than Biden, analysts said, and Republicans in those years made great use of specific sensitive issues: Democratic healthcare proposals.

The success of the attacks on Biden may also depend on primary factors, particularly the state of the economy, analysts said. A massive event could also shake politics, as September 11 did on the eve of the 2002 election.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Republicans is that they lack something in Biden: the White House megaphone to promote themselves and disparage their opponents.

“It’s always difficult to generate a unifying message when you’re not in power,” said GOP pollster Whit Ayres.

Posted at 9:30 a.m. UTC in May. 15, 2021 Updated at 9:30 a.m. UTC in May. 15, 2021

