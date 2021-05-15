Imran and Alvi condemn Israeli violence in Palestine





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistani support for the rights of the Palestinian people and their struggle for a homeland.

In a telephone conversation with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, Imran reassured him of Pakistanis’ support for mobilizing the international community against “gross violations” of human rights and international law .

He reaffirmed the full support of Pakistani leaders in this time of crisis, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Abbas praised the gesture and appreciated Islamabad’s response and statements condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments and held an exchange of views on the way forward.

The statement added that the prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The two leaders also agreed to continue to engage closely on the current situation.

Elsewhere, Alvi also assured Abbas to support and raise the voice of his people.

In a letter to the PA president, Alvi said Israel’s acts of violence violated humanitarian, human rights and international law standards.

I reassure you of our efforts to mobilize the international community for the Palestinian cause and to continue to make the voice of the Palestinian people heard, the president said.

He also reaffirmed the Pakistanis’ steadfast support for a just settlement of the Palestinian question in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, with borders of ‘before 1967 with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

At least 132 people have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including 32 children and 21 women, and 950 others injured, Palestinian medical officials said.

Alvi, in his letter, expressed deep sadness and concern over the series of violent attacks against innocent worshipers in the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Your Pakistani brothers and sisters, including me, share your pain and distress caused by Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including children in Gaza, ”he wrote.

“We express our deep sympathies and condolences to the victims of these attacks and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also reiterated his “unequivocal support” for the cause, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a telephone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Malki, Qureshi strongly condemned the attacks of the Israeli attacks.

He informed Al-Malki of Pakistan’s efforts to sensitize the world to the “grave situation” and violations of rights and international law.

Qureshi reassured Al-Malki of his unwavering support for Palestine during these difficult times.

Al-Malki provided an update on the dire situation on the ground, as well as efforts to prevent it from escalating further.







