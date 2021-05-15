Bobby Gathering at Edy’s House, expecting stronger synergy





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Mayor of Medan Bobby nasutionand his wife, Kahiyang Ayu, visited the official residence (rumdin) of the governor of North SumatraEdy Rahmayadito keep in touch at the time of Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijri. “@bobbynst and @ayanggkahiyang attended the official residence, not only partners in the government, but also part of the family,” Edyl wrote via his official Instagram account, @edy_rahmayadi on Instagram, Friday (5/14). “So indeed my family and Bobby’s family have always been close and thank goodness they still visit each other,” he continued. “Happy Eid al-Fitr to Bobby Nasution and his family. I hope you will always be in good health and keep the spirit of serving the people of Medan,” Edy continued. Meanwhile, Bobby, also via his Instagram account, admitted that he wanted a better “friendship and collaboration” regarding his visit to Edy’s official residence. “Because she is still in a Covid-19 pandemic state, the relationship was very limited and still maintains health protocols. Along with this gathering, we hope that the synergy between the government of the city of Medan and the provincial government of North Sumatra will be even stronger in the future, ”he said. “Let us continue to strengthen friendship and collaboration to create a blessed, advanced and prosperous city of Medan,” he continued. Previously, Edy and Bobby had debated in the media regarding the handling of the Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic. The relationship between the two heated up when Edy told Bobby about Kesawan City Walk. At that time, Edy considered that the culinary center that was to be The Kitchen of Asia had not properly implemented the Covid-19 health prevention protocol. Edy asked Bobby to follow regulations on Enforcement of Restrictions on Micro-Community Activity (PPKM). He also wants Kesawan City Walk to close every day at 10 p.m. WIB. Responding to the innuendo, Bobby went straight to the field. He made sure that Kesawan City Walk would function while implementing the Covid-19 preventive health protocol. President Joko Widodo’s son-in-law said the Kesawan City Walk kiosks have set up a monitoring system. He also said that visitors to the culinary center had implemented health protocols. In addition, the two of them also had time to consider where to quarantine Covid-19 patients. Bobby previously admitted he was unaware of the policy of the North Sumatran provincial government to operate five quarantine locations for Covid-19 patients. Edy was then surprised that Bobby didn’t know this information. The reason for this is that he said the provincial government of North Sumatra has contacted various parties related to the quarantine of Covid-19 patients. [Gambas:Instagram] (dmi / arh)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos