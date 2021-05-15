In dedication to Trump, House GOP calls on Stefanik for first post | Ap-top-news





WASHINGTON House Republicans (AP) elevated Representative Elise Stefanik to a leadership position on Friday, highlighting how the party whose watchword has long been conservative policies increasingly views allegiance to Donald Trump as the essential key to electoral success.

Stefanik, a Trump mainstay from upstate New York, was elected to the No. 3 leadership position which until this week belonged to Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Republicans kicked Cheney out of the post for continually calling out former President Trump for helping spur the violent Jan.6 insurgency and relentlessly pushing his false claims that voter fraud caused his reelection defeat November.

Local officials and judges from both parts of the country said there was no evidence Trump was cheated of a victory.

Stefanik easily defeated Texas Rep. Chip Roy 134-46 in a secret ballot that gave GOP lawmakers a distinct choice on where to lead the party. Stefanik has a moderate voting record but strong support from Trump and other party leaders, including some Tories, while Roy is in the right-wing House Freedom Caucus and was actively opposed by the former president .

In remarks to reporters after his victory, Stefanik highlighted how powerful the twice-deposed Trump’s influence in the GOP remains, a rarity for a defeated former president. Polls show Trump’s strong loyalty among Republican voters, which gives party leaders little incentive to ostracize him.

Voters determine the leader of the Republican Party, and President Trump is the leader they turn to, said Stefanik, 36. She added: He is an important voice within the Republican Party and we look forward to working with him.

While the GOP defines itself as conservative, Stefaniks’ victory provided a measure of the diminished role ideology now plays for Republicans.

Her Heritage Action for America conservative lifetime vote score is 48, one of the lowest ratings of any Republicans in the House. This compares to Cheneys 80 and Roys 96.

The Conservative Club for Growth, which has backed Roy, gives Stefanik a lifetime rating of 35. That’s well below Cheneys 65 and Roys 100, and even below Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a member of the team of progressive young House Democrats, who scored 38.

I would support Stefanik to be the Republican most likely to join the team, but not the Republican Conference chairman, tweeted Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Who named Roy on Friday.

Now, to have credibility within the Republican Party, we must align with Donald Trump. Everything else is secondary, said former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., A critic of Trump. He called it a short-term survival strategy, saying Trumps’ appeal at the national level is limited and will go away.

Republicans hope Stefanik will help distract from their acrimonious purge of defiant Cheney, and their drive to gain control of the House in the 2022 election. Trump loyalist who backed some of his baseless claims about cheating Widespread election, Stefanik’s rise gives the GOP a new spokesperson who is one of the party’s few women in Congress.

We work together as one team, she said.

Still, the GOP schisms are unlikely to disappear quickly. Roy’s candidacy indicated that far-right conservatives will fight for their influence and that tensions remain high following Cheneys’ resentful ouster.

She said she would stay in Congress and use her notoriety as a pillar of the GOP establishment and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney to try to hijack her party from Trump and work against him if he attempts a return to the White House in 2024.

Cheney, who did not attend Friday’s GOP meeting, once again demonstrated that she has no qualms about taking on her opponents.

Asked CNN whether Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California would have let Congress officially certify Joe Biden’s presidential election had he been president, she said it was a concern legitimate. “McCarthy helped organize Cheney’s ouster.

She told CNN she would have voted for Roy, not Stefanik, to replace her because the party needs Conservative leaders who are committed to the Constitution. And she said in an interview broadcast Sunday on ABC News This Week that she regretted voting for Trump in last year’s election.

Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted in January for Trump’s second indictment for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Stefanik told his colleagues not to serve in leadership until next year, and then try to take the GOP’s top spot on the influential House Education and Labor Committee. His plans were outlined last week by a Republican lawmaker and aide who only discussed them on condition of anonymity.

Besides Trump’s backing, Stefanik was backed by McCarthy and two of the most influential conservatives in the chamber: No. 2 leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

In the last four presidential elections, the rural district of Stefanik has supported Barack Obama twice, then Trump twice. She was a critic of Trump during his 2016 campaign, calling his video comments on sexual assault of women bad and sometimes avoiding naming her name.

She caught Trump’s attention by defending him in 2019 during his first impeachment for her efforts to pressure Ukraine to produce political filth on Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate at the time .

She remained a reminder of Trump. Hours after the Capitol attack, she voted against the formal approval of the Pennsylvanias state-certified electoral votes for Biden.

Trump released a statement on Friday congratulating Stefanik, saying: The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is strong!

Roy, a former aide to Conservative Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, voted in January against Trump’s efforts to undo his electoral defeat, infuriating him. Roy ally Buck, asked if Trump could turn his anger too, conceded.

I’ve been looking for an exit strategy for six and a half years, so if it’s the exit strategy, it’s OK, Buck said.

