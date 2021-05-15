The PM directs the immediate audit of the installation, the operation of the fans given by the Center

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination campaign.

During the meeting, officials briefed the PM on the vaccination process and state coverage of the population over 45. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He ordered officials to work closely with states to speed up vaccination.

The Prime Minister takes serious note of some reports of unused fans in warehouses in some states and orders that an immediate audit of the installation and operation of fans provided by the Center be carried out, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Office.

He also called for strengthening health resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance. He also said that it was relevant to ensure a good distribution of oxygen supply in rural areas,

The Prime Minister also stressed that localized containment strategies are needed right now, especially for states with high test positivity rates in districts. PM said testing needs to be stepped up, with the use of RT-PCR and rapid tests, especially in areas where test positivity rates are high.

As per the statement, officials briefed the Prime Minister on the current situation related to Covid in the country. PM has been told that testing has increased rapidly in the country from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 million tests per week now.

They also informed the PM about the gradual decrease in the positivity rate of the test and the increase in the recovery rate. It has been discussed that cases that had exceeded 4 lakh per day are now on the decline thanks to the efforts of healthcare workers, state government and central government.

The prime minister said states should be encouraged to report their numbers transparently without pressure from high numbers hampering their efforts. The PM called for an increase in health resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance.

He also spoke about giving ASHA and Anganwadi workers all the necessary tools. PM called for guidelines to be made available in plain language with illustrations for home isolation and treatment in rural areas: PMO

Modi has held regular review meetings on the pandemic situation and has taken action as he leads the campaign to stem the second wave of the outbreaks of infections.

India recorded 326,098 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2.43.72,907, while 3,890 new deaths brought the death toll to 2.66207, data shows from the Union Health Ministry updates Saturday.

