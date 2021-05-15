If Shehbaz Sharif leaves, he will never come back: Sheikh Rasheed





HOME> News

The government is due to make the final decision next week

SAMAA | Abbas Shabbir – Posted: May 15, 2021

The Interior Ministry will decide to place PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the exit checklist next week, State Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

In an interview with SAMAA TV on Saturday, he said the summary of the case was still in circulation within the federal cabinet. “Five people from the Sharif family are on the run after the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.”

“If Shehbaz leaves now, he will never come back like his brother did not.”

Rasheed said that would not happen and that the final decision would be made according to the law.

Speaking about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, he said it had been a success and that important decisions would be made after Eid. “Arabia and Pakistan will play an important role in the security of the region.”

The minister noted that disgraced PTI member Jehangir Tareen is not aiming to politically harm Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The Tareen group will support the PM in the next budget.”

But I know the opposition is planning something after Eid, he said, adding that people have already started to prepare for the next election. “Either way, the prime minister will stand before them (the opposition) as the Great Wall of China,” Rasheed concluded.

Shehbaz Sharif, ECL and government

A federal cabinet subcommittee recommended placing Shehbaz’s name on the ECL on Wednesday.

The recommendation was made at the request of the National Accountability Bureau. The cabinet approved the request on Thursday. The president of the PML-N faces multiple corruption references filed by the NAB.

On May 7, the Lahore High Court allowed Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had told court he was battling cancer and had an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London.

With the UK having imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to travel to Qatar, spend 10 days there, and then leave for London. He was, however, unloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahores Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.

