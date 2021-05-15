Globally, Covid-19 cases worldwide drop 20%, but not in Asia

MOSCOW – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection worldwide has increased by 5.1 million in the past seven days, according to TASS calculations, but it is almost 20% lower than the week before when the world has recorded a record number of infections since the start of the pandemic.

The incidence worldwide has decreased, mainly due to the improvement of the situation in Turkey and several European countries, but it remains high in Asia and South America.

At the same time, mortality from Covid-19 has not declined – for the third week in a row, the number of deaths has exceeded 90,000.

TASS has gathered key pandemic statistics for this week.

Where the situation has improved

The United States currently detects about 36,600 infections per day, the level of last September.

Within a week, the incidence in the country fell by almost a quarter.

Amid the stabilization of the situation and the ongoing vaccination campaign, US President Joe Biden announced that those who had been vaccinated were not required to wear masks while those who had not will not be penalized for refusing to wear them.

The incidence declined most rapidly in Turkey. Within a month, this country began to detect around 15,000 infections per day, or four times less.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has informed that the normalization process after another lockdown will begin in the republic on May 17.

Among the countries of Western Europe, the most notable improvement is in Italy. It registers around 8,000 infections a day, half the number recorded a month ago.

In Eastern Europe, rates of the spread of the infection fell to their lowest levels last fall.

Thus, Poland detected 3,500 infections per day and the Czech Republic 1,300, which are the lowest indicators for these countries since October and September, respectively.

Where the situation is still complicated

The highest incidence remains in India, where around 350,000 infections per day are recorded while recently, in early May, 400,000-410,000 were being documented.

Brazil records 70,000 new cases daily. This puts the country second in the world, however, since the end of March, rates of the spread of infection in the country have declined by 20 percent.

In other Latin American countries affected by a new wave of coronavirus infection, the situation, in general, has entered a plateau.

This has happened in Argentina (more than 20,000 infections per day), Colombia (17,500), while in Peru the incidence has dropped by almost half compared to mid-April (around 7,500 infections per day).

In Europe, the majority of infections are recorded in France – 16,000 daily infections whereas a week ago their number exceeded 20,000 – and in Germany, where 13,000 daily cases are recorded (around 30,000 there is a month).

In Russia, for the first time since May 1, more than 9,000 infections have been detected, but experts consider these fluctuations to be normal for the stabilization phase of the epidemic process.

Also, it can be related to the extended test volume.

In total, since the start of the pandemic, coronavirus infection has been detected in around 2.1% of the world’s population, or 161.3 million people.

According to current data, around 87 percent of those infected have already recovered, but this data is incomplete because not all countries publish the corresponding statistics.

Mortality

In the past seven days, 92,600 deaths from coronavirus infection have been recorded worldwide. This is 1,700 less than the previous seven days.

The lethality indicator has not changed and remains at 2.1%.

This week, mortality peaked in India. On May 11, the country recorded 4,200 deaths, which became a record for the entire pandemic, not only in India but also around the world.

Brazil reports around 2,000 deaths each day, but that’s half the number at the start of April.

The mortality of 500 daily cases remains high in Argen

tina and in Colombia, but if in the first it gradually decreased, in the second it increased.

In the United States, which continues to lead the world in terms of deaths from the new infection, the number of deaths has fallen to 600 per day. This is the level of last June. (TASS)