Jokowi condemns Israeli violence, Internet users to President Jokowi: beating people’s heads, poso terrorists are not condemned?





MANADOPOST.ID- The attitude of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the face of acts of violence in the country has started to be questioned by Internet users. Yes, regarding the incidents abroad, the forced deportation of Palestinians to Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jokowi immediately responded firmly. Indonesia condemned the action and urged the United Nations Security Council to take action against repeated violations committed by Israel, Jokowi said via his @jokowi Twitter account on Monday (10/5). The same case of violence, even more heinous at home, is linked to the massacre of four residents of Poso Regency by terrorists Mujahidin Indonesia Timur (MIT). Internet users are still awaiting Jokowi’s official statement regarding the barbaric incident committed by MIT terrorists in the Central Sulawesi Region (Central Sulawesi) Netizens in North Sulawesi are protesting what Indonesia is doing. quoted in Manado Post comment column with headline Indonesian President Jokowi condemns violence in Jerusalem, holy city of Christianity, Islam, Jews, North Sulawesi netizens questioning government attitude Indonesian face to the problem of Poso. Are those of Poso cursed or not? Don’t mind foreign news, write the Tedhy Fee account in the Manado Post comment column. “The state alone has not been able to deal with terrorism in Poso, which resulted in the death and beheading of one person,” Lena Lambe added. Likewise, Ferdinand Hutahaean previously admitted that he had never heard of any comment, including condemning MIT for the murder of four farmers in Poso from those condemning the Israeli attack. In this regard, the Office of the Presidential General Staff (KSP) strongly condemns the action of the East Indonesian terrorist group Mujahidin (MIT) which killed residents of Poso Regency in central Sulawesi. KSP is making sure that the security forces will track down MIT terrorists. For the savagery of this terrorist group, the Office of the Presidential General Staff (KSP) strongly condemns and guarantees that the security forces will pursue and prosecute the terrorist group of MIT, said the vice-V of the chief of state- Presidential Major Jaleswari Pramodhawardani in a written statement. Jaleswari has revealed, as instructed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), that there is no room for terrorism in the country. The government, he said, would take firm action against all terrorist organizations in Indonesia. As President Joko Widodo said in early April that there is no room for terrorism in the country, the government will take firm action against terrorist actors and organizations in Indonesia, both in Poso, Papua and elsewhere in Indonesia, he said. (gnr / vip)







