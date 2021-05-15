Coronavirus and violence in Palestine stifle Eid celebrations





ISLAMABAD: Muslims celebrated Eidul Fitr in a subdued atmosphere for a second year on Thursday as the Covid-19 pandemic once again forced mosques to close and family separations during the holidays marking the end of Ramadan.

Eid prayers were held in open areas of mosques and Eidgahs across the country, in line with guidelines developed by the government and other measures to curb the spread of the contagious disease, Radio Pakistan said.

Special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country, while clerics emphasized the importance of the festival. Prayers were also offered for Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir.

In their messages, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi called on the nation to strictly adhere to security protocols while celebrating Eid, saying the measures were necessary to avert a massive outbreak.

The prime minister urged the nation to strictly follow precautionary measures and show compassion to those less fortunate while celebrating.

The world is witnessing a third peak in the pandemic, he said, adding that people should be more careful and adhere strictly to guidelines. “The precautions are also the injunctions of Islam as well as the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh),” he said.

He also called on the nation to take special care of the poor and needy, especially families suffering financially due to the pandemic while celebrating the festival. He also called for remembering those who had sacrificed their lives for a greater cause in order to bring pride to the nation.

Imran said the nation’s prayers and wishes were with the occupied Kashmiri people on this occasion.

In a series of tweets, he said it was “a very different Eid” and should be celebrated quietly for two important reasons.

Eid Mubarak to our Muslim Ummah. It is a very different Eid that we have to celebrate quietly with our families, for 2 reasons imp. One: there is the Corona pandemic. At Pak, we are once again starting to control the spread, so it is vital that our people follow the SOPs.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 13, 2021

“First, there is the corona pandemic. In Pakistan, we are once again starting to control the spread, so it is vital for our people to observe SOPs.

Second, just as critical is the need for all of us to show our solidarity with the Kashmiris and the Palestinians who suffer from the oppression of the occupying powers in complete violation of their basic human rights guaranteed by the international community, ”he said. -he declares.

President Alvi greeted the nation as well as the Muslim world on this occasion and prayed that this day will bring great joy.

pic.twitter.com/m7Yr16EFKo

The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 13, 2021

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chairman Shahbaz Sharif and his niece and PML-N deputy chairwoman Maryam Nawaz also wished the nation.

As Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, “This Eid, we pray for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, who are spending another Eid resisting oppression and struggling. for freedom.

This Eid, we pray for the people of Kashmir and Palestine. Who spend another eid resisting oppression and fighting for freedom. In Pakistan, we welcome Eid with the growing COVID wave and grueling inflation stealing the joy of Eid for many. please everyone, observe Eid with simplicity.

BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 12, 2021

“In Pakistan, we are welcoming Eid with a growing wave of Covid and grueling inflation that steals the joy of Eid for many. Calling everyone, watch Eid with simplicity, ”he said.

SILENT EID:

In the besieged Gaza Strip, the call to prayer echoed through sprayed buildings and rubble piles as Israeli warplanes continued to pound the territory in the worst outbreak of violence since the 2014 war.

Hamas, the ruling group of fighters in Gaza, urged worshipers to mark community prayers inside their homes or in the nearest mosques and to avoid being out in the open.

It’s just airstrikes, destruction and havoc, said Hassan Abu Shaaban, who tried to lighten the mood by handing out chocolates to passers-by.

Worshipers wearing masks joined in communal prayers on the streets of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation has allowed mosque prayers in low-risk areas, but mosques in areas with higher risk of the virus spreading have closed, including the Grand Mosque Jakartas Istiqlal, the largest in Southeast Asia.

Indonesians and Malaysians were banned for a second year from traveling to visit relatives on the traditional Eid homecoming.

In Bangladesh, however, tens of thousands of people were leaving the capital, Dhaka, to join their families in their villages for Eid celebrations despite a nationwide lockdown and road checkpoints. Experts fear an increase in cases in a country struggling with a vaccine shortage and fear of the spread of Indian variants of the coronavirus.

I understand that we all miss our loved ones at times like this, especially in the momentum of Eid, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in televised remarks. But let’s prioritize safety together by not going back to our hometowns.

Despite the similar ban a year ago, the number of daily cases in Indonesia had increased by 37% three weeks after the holiday. Similar trends followed other vacations in the country which counted 1.7 million infections and more than 47,600 deaths from Covid-19.

As police set up checkpoints on highways and domestic flights and other modes of transportation have been suspended, concerns remain that people are defying the ban. TV reports have shown townspeople hiding in disguised trucks or fishing boats, and officers at roadblocks being overwhelmed by desperate motorists.

We followed the government decision that banned us [from] visiting my parents for Eid last year is enough! Nothing can stop me now, said factory worker Askari Anam, who used alleys and shortcuts to avoid being blocked from visiting his hometown.

Of course I’m worried, he said when asked if it was possible to contract the virus. But I leave that to God.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has expressed concern about a spike in the virus and fears people will travel despite the ban.

In the southern Philippines, coronavirus outbreaks and new fighting between government forces and Muslim insurgents in one province have prevented people from holding large public prayers. Instead, most crouched in their homes, while in Maguindanao province, many families displaced by recent fighting marked vacations in evacuation camps.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unexpectedly announced another nationwide lockdown from Wednesday to June 7 to stem a spike in cases. Interstate travel and all social activities are prohibited, which means that, like in Indonesia, Muslims cannot visit each other or visit family graves.

Muhyiddin acknowledged that many were angry with the lockdown, but defended the need for drastic measures, saying hospitals had almost reached capacity.

Malaysia reported 4,765 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 453,222, nearly four times since the start of the year. The number of deaths also rose to 1,761.

Is this government tyrannical? But I’m not a tyrant, said Muhyiddin, imagine if you have guests then the virus is spreading. […] If the guest visits 10 homes, 10 families will be infected with Covid-19 and in the end, as soon as (Eid) ends, the number of positive cases in the country could climb to tens of thousands per day.

The Egyptians celebrated the holiday with group prayers outside, after the government imposed new restrictions on public gatherings. Hundreds of people prayed side by side in the courtyard of a historic Cairo mosque, almost all wearing masks. Group prayers were banned last year due to the pandemic.

It was a feeling of happiness that we lacked, said Ahmed Saeed, a devotee. We hope the crown ends and we still come together.

The Egyptian government is trying to minimize a third wave of infections, with new cases reported daily exceeding 1,000 in the past two weeks. Last week, he ordered a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants, shops, cafes and social clubs and closed beaches and public parks across the country for the duration of Eid.

However, believers in Turkey were able to attend community prayers in mosques. Hundreds of people prayed in Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia, the 6th-century Byzantine cathedral that was converted into a mosque last summer.

At the end of April, the Turkish government imposed its strictest lockdown to date, until May 17, ordering people to stay at home, but mosques were opened, citing strict adherence to infection control rules .

In Bosnia, the number of people allowed inside mosques was limited and strict hygiene measures were in place. The elderly were invited to stay at home.

Hadis Bajric, a resident of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia, admitted that this Eid would be different from some in the past. We have to be responsible, given all these epidemiological restrictions, he said.

Eid is the crown of our belief, of all that we have done throughout the year, of all that positive energy of the month of Ramadan.

– With additional contribution from The Associated Press







