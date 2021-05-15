Boris Johnsons sends his best wishes and looks forward to working with Edwin Poots

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his congratulations to Edwin Poots, saying he looked forward to working with the new DUP chief.

However, in the midst of the good wishes, there were warnings of the challenges ahead.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken, who is resigning, cited issues around the Covid-19 pandemic and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy said Mr Poots must bring stability to the DUP.

Mr Johnson, in a tweet, said: The people of the UK are best served when we work together, and I look forward to working with him.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Northern Ireland executive to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

The political leaders of Northern Ireland and the Republic also wished the MP for Lagan Valley the best of luck following his 19-17 victory in the DUP leadership vote.

Mr Aiken, who announced his own resignation a week ago, praised Mr Poots but said his fingerprints were all over the Northern Ireland protocol.

As Minister of Agriculture for Stormont, Mr Poots’ department is responsible for the construction of border checkpoints where checks of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain take place as part of the protocol.

Mr Aiken said: I would like to extend our congratulations to Edwin Poots on his election as head of DUP and to Paula Bradley as deputy leader.

But he added: Edwin could try to signal his election as a new era for the DUP following Arlene Fosters’ resignation, but no matter how you look at him, his fingerprints are all over the Northern Ireland Protocol. .

TUV chief Jim Allister said removing the controversial protocol should be Mr Poots’ first goal.

My main concern is that trade unionism, whatever the personalities, is and remains fully focused on defeating the NI protocol of dismantling trade unions, he said. Neither the whirlwind nor the swagger will.

Rather, determined political actions whereby the protocol is no longer implemented but rendered impractical is the only hope.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said work must now begin to face the challenges that lie ahead in the post-Covid era.

The new DUP leader faces a new political landscape in the north, across the island and even between our two islands. Change is happening and we need to prepare for it, she said.

Sinn Fein wants power sharing to work and we are strongly committed to making our political institutions work so that we can create a better, fairer and more equal society for all.

Mr Murphy, the finance minister, warned of the need to bring stability to the DUP, adding: We have suffered in the executive from internal instability within the DUP which is one of the main partners government here, and hopefully that takes hold. and we can start again to do what the executive has committed to do, which is to see our way through the pandemic, to face all the challenges that we have around the economic recession, the challenges that Brexit will launch us and all the commitments we made by returning to government.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said his door is still open and he looks forward to engaging with Mr Poots.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he too was eager to engage with Mr Poots and Ms Bradley on common challenges and mutual benefits north and south.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long said: We face enormous challenges as an executive and our success will depend on our willingness to work together constructively for the common good. I am committed to playing my role.

SDLP chief Colum Eastwood tweeted: Congratulations @edwinpootsmla. Now is the time for everyone to make a renewed commitment to working together.

Belfast Telegraph