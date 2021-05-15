Malaysia calls for immediate action from UN Security Council to stop attacks on Palestine, Southeast Asia – Reuters

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Malaysia regretted that the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, has not been able to stop the Israeli attacks on Palestine.

In a special televised address on Saturday May 15, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the UN Security Council has yet to issue a statement on the current situation in Palestine due to opposition from states- United.

“Nevertheless, Malaysia will continue to work to call on the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to act immediately to force Israel to stop its attacks on the Palestinian people,” he said.

He reiterated the position of the Malaysian government which was consistent in its strong support for Palestine and its people, in terms of politics, economy and morals.

“The best solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be found through negotiations to ensure lasting regional peace, security and stability,” he said.

He said Malaysia was for a fair and equitable settlement through the two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem the capital of Palestine as the only viable solution to the conflict.

“Malaysia will continue to support all efforts for a just and lasting solution, in particular, through negotiations involving all parties concerned on the basis of international laws and relevant UN resolutions,” he said. .

Muhyiddin added that he had spoken with Indonesian President Joko Widodo about the situation in Palestine, and both agreed that Israel’s actions should cease immediately.

“We were of the same opinion that the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, should act quickly to end all forms of violence committed by Israel and save the lives of Palestinians,” he said. declared.

He added that Malaysia, along with Indonesia and Brunei, would issue a joint statement strongly condemning Israel’s attacks.

He also said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold a virtual emergency meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the latest developments on May 16, 2021, with Malaysia represented by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin. Hussein.

He added that Malaysia would continue to make bilateral contributions to Palestine in addition to contributions to other international organizations.

Mr. Muhyiddin said that through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine overseen by the Foreign Ministry, Malaysia donated $ 10,000 ($ 13,300) to Al-Aqsa Mosque in 2020, the contribution being channeled to the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

He said that in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has provided one million face masks, 500 face shields and 500,000 rubber gloves to Palestinians, with the products being sent via a special chartered plane to Amman, Jordan. , in May of last year.

He also said that last year Malaysia contributed $ 120,000 to the United Nations Near East Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for its operations and programs for the year.

“Malaysia has consistently provided strong support and contributions to UNRWA since 1978. Since 2015, Malaysia has donated $ 600,000 to UNRWA,” he said.

He also thanked the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Malaysia and the Malaysians as a whole who have always supported the Palestinian people.

“I hope you will continue to make contributions to the Palestinians through legitimate charitable funds created for this purpose. All of your efforts and contributions are meaningful to them.

“Let us all pray for the well-being of the Palestinians who are now victims and oppressed by the Zionist regime. May the Palestinians be protected from the cruelty of this tyrannical regime and that the Israeli occupation of the lands of Palestine will soon end,” a- he said.

To date, more than 130 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more injured as a result of the violence.

The assaults began with the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 7, followed by military airstrikes on the Gaza Strip from May 10, 2021.

Israeli authorities have reported eight dead in their country as Hamas fighters launched rockets from Gaza in retaliation.