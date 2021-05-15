In case you missed it: Pakistan boss, Zimbabwe, Watling to call it a day





Zimbabwe proved uncompetitive for Pakistan at home as the tourists swept the test series 2-0 with an innings victory in the second test in Harare. Sri Lanka start the ODI series against Bangladesh with a brand new captain. And in India, the Covid outbreak continues, with a number of gamers losing their near and dear ones to the virus. Here is a summary of the events and stories of this week.

Five-pointers Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali complete Pakistan’s 2-0 sweep For the first time in Pakistan’s history, three bowlers have won five wickets each in a single test.

Kusal Perera named new ODI captain of Sri Lanka; Karunaratne, Mathews, Chandimal quit New ODI captain wants young Sri Lanka to play ‘fearlessly’ against Bangladesh and says selectors have told him to go beyond just scoring halves centuries in ODI.

BJ Watling retires after touring England Sidharth Monga says Watling will go down in history not only as New Zealand’s best goalkeeper but also as the best of his time.

IPL 2021 Tournament Squad (So Far) The season may have been cut short, but there were a number of players who blew us away with their performances. Sreshth Shah has the list. Aakash Chopra, likewise, chooses Chetan Sakariya, Avesh Khan, and Harshal Patel as the findings of the reduced IPL and promising stars for the future. And Ian Chappell remembers other instances where cricket has been canceled or disrupted, as has IPL this year.

Mohammad Rizwan could be Pakistan’s most important cricketer in the past two years on Osman Samiuddin on a confounding expectations factor that has been the mainstay of the team’s T20 since late last year.

What were the most unforgettable performances during the defeats? From Kapil Dev’s 9 to 83 to 222 from Nathan Astle, and Imran Khan’s six for to Fakhar Zaman’s 193, Anantha Narayanan examines the best loss performance in tests and ODI.

Greatest IPL Performances The results are on the two most memorable performances of the IPL to date. In second place, Shane Watson’s 117 did not come out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad who led the Chennai Super Kings to their first title. And topping the list is another title-winning performance – the versatile heroism of Yusuf Pathan in the first-ever IPL Final.

How does AB de Villiers lead the IPL at 37, when he doesn’t play any other top cricket? The greatest athletes play longer in many sports and de Villiers (and James Anderson) does in cricket, Jarrod Kimber says.

Who has scored the most races in T20 without ever having played in the IPL? And is Tabish Khan’s 18-year gap between First Class and Test a world record? Steven Lynch has all the answers.

‘Cricket is a game of chess’ – Stuart Meaker on dealing with anxiety, divorce and foreclosure

Dan Christian: “ I will try anything – there is nothing that I will not eat ”. Australian all-rounder and T20 specialist tells Matt Roller he’s missing four-day cricket – for food.

Who was the last Indian player to open the baton and bowling alley in a test and who was the first player to do 1000 races and win 100 wickets in the tests? Challenge your minds to our versatile quiz.

Watch: 25 Questions with Shubhman Gill What’s the one thing Gill could teach her Indian captain Virat Kohli? And if he had to pick a Shah Rukh Khan movie to watch with his KKR teammates, which one would it be? We put the first game of KKR and India on the spot.

Mahela Jayawardene: “ Aravinda’s impact on the biggest game of his career was absolute. In this month’s Wish I Done That, the former Sri Lanka captain picks a World Cup performance he would have liked in his name.

