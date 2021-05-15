COVID-19 deaths in India daily nearly 4,000 as police are dispatched to stop body spill

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths remained near 4,000 as the World Health Organization warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than the first.

In the past 24 hours, India has registered 326,098 new infections, bringing its total to 24.37 million, with 3,890 deaths, for a toll of 266,207, according to data from the Ministry of Health. But the slow growth may also reflect testing rates which are at their lowest since May 9.

In Geneva, the head of the World Health Organization said India was a major concern, with the second year of the pandemic expected to be deadlier than the first.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuss’s remarks in an online meeting came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm on Friday over the rapid spread of the disease across the vast countryside.

Over the past week, the South Asian nation added an estimated 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths in a second wave of infections that overwhelmed hospitals and medical staff.

Police are patrolling the banks of the Ganges in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh to stop any dumping of corpses into the river, a government official said.

We continue to collect 10 to 20 bodies every now and then, Navneet Sehgal, a spokesperson for the northern state, which has more people than Brazil, told Reuters.

We put a police force on the river and also sent communications to local authorities to stop this practice.

Sehgal denied a report by the Asian Age newspaper, citing federal government sources that nearly 2,000 bodies of potential victims of the virus had been removed from the river in the past week.

Doctors treat a man with respiratory problems in a COVID-19 ward of a government hospital, amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India on May 11, 2021. REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui

Some riverside villages did not cremate their dead in accordance with Hindu tradition during certain periods of religious importance, he added.

The states ‘viral infections officially peaked at the end of last month, but experts say many more cases go undetected in villages where most of the states’ 240 million people live.

LOCK HELP

Cases have declined steadily in some Indian states hit by an early outbreak of infections, such as the wealthiest state of Maharashtra and the capital New Delhi, after imposing strict lockdowns.

Delhis’s test-positive cases fell to 11%, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press briefing, from more than 30% earlier this month.

But the state of West Bengal, which held elections last month, saw its biggest peak in a single day. On Saturday, he ordered a statewide lockdown for 15 days until the end of May.

Some other states, such as Karnataka in the south, have also reported recent increases, implying that a drop in the total number of cases is still far away.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to speed up Britain’s vaccination schedule, narrowing the dose gap for vulnerable people, in an attempt to contain a rapidly spreading variant first detected in India.

Johnsons comments came shortly after India accepted a government recommendation to double the AstraZeneca vaccine dose gap to 12 to 16 weeks.

(Global Immunization Monitoring: here)