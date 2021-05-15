Boris Johnson took a completely unnecessary helicopter trip to promote a cycling program

Boris Johnson has been called a hypocrite for taking a short helicopter flight from London to the West Midlands to promote a local bicycle rental scheme.

The train trip would have taken him a little over two hours.

Critics called the theft “ completely unnecessary ” and said it had serious doubts about the sincerity of the prime ministers’ pledge to tackle the climate crisis.

Johnson made the 50-minute helicopter ride in a Sikorsky S-76C on May 5, departing from northwest London and landing at Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport.

He then traveled to Stourbridge to meet Andy Street, who was later re-elected mayor of the West Midlands Underground.

Great to show the PM around Stourbridge on a bike, Street tweeted.

Johnson and Street used bikes from the West Midlands bike rental program during the trip and were pictured cycling along a canal together.

The helicopter Johnson flew in is registered with backhoe maker JCB, whose chairman is billionaire Tory Peer and frequent Conservative party donor Lord Bamford, The Guardian reports.

The Prime Minister also used a helicopter to fly to Wolverhampton on April 19, landing at a local golf club.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has come under fire for flying short distances.

In December 2019, while campaigning for the general election, he boarded a private plane from Doncaster to Darlington, less than an hour apart by train.

Leo Murray, co-director of the Climate Charity Possible, said: The Prime Minister’s decision to travel by helicopter and private jet for election campaigns on trips that could easily have been made by train is very troubling.

“Either he doesn’t understand the implications of the climate goals he signed Britain to or he doesn’t take seriously what needs to be done to achieve them.

Imagine the positive message [travelling by train] reportedly sent the British public on the use of public transport after Covid.

This really casts doubt on the sincerity of the government’s recent and much-appreciated messages about the climate crisis.

Johnson has made action on the climate crisis a central part of his agenda, promising green jobs to “ level ” deprived areas.

On May 6, Johnson told other world leaders that the climate crisis would be “ high on the agenda ” of the G7 summit in Cornwall this summer, which he said would be “ completely neutral in terms of carbon ”.

Nadia Whittome, Labor MP for Nottingham East, said: Boris Johnson taking a private helicopter from London to the West Midlands is clearly totally unnecessary.

But beyond the personal actions of prime ministers, it’s the hypocrisy of governments over spending and legislation to tackle the climate crisis that really concerns me.

Johnson has said he wants to reduce taxes on domestic flights. It shouldn’t be cheaper to fly in the UK than to take the train, but our privatized and overpriced rail system means it often is.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: Party leaders have long been making tours across the country during election campaigns using a wide variety of transportation.

“Such visits are an important part of the democratic process, so that politicians, including prime ministers, can visit as many places as possible within the allotted time.

Under this Conservative government, we have reduced carbon emissions faster than any other G7 country, produce a record amount of electricity from renewable sources and are a world leader in offshore wind. “