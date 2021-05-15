Possible Trump indictment would still leave crimes unpunished





Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, appears to be getting closer to former President Donald Trump. Trump Organizations CFO Alan Weisselberg is in the sights of prosecutors and could turn state evidence on Trump in order to save his own skin.

Weisselberg’s son is also in trouble, likely for not reporting Trump’s pay as taxable income, which further prompts Weisselberg to cooperate with Vance.

Vances’ office ultimately obtained the Trump organization’s grand jury files after Trump unsuccessfully tried to block the subpoena in federal court. As I pointed out in a Supreme Court amicus brief submitted to Professor Claire Finkelstein of the University of Pennsylvania in Trump v. Vance, it was absurd for Trump to have argued that the president’s enumerated powers under Article II of the Constitution included a right of blocking. a summons to appear by the grand jury of his personal files. But it is the crimes Trump allegedly committed in power that pose the greatest danger to our republic.

Trump is in many other legal hot waters, including a New York State Attorney General investigation; the investigation into Ukraine and other cases by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, which recently led to the execution of a search warrant on Rudy Giulianis’ apartment; an investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, into whether Trump solicited election fraud last November in violation of state criminal law; and the investigation into his actions before the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

We still don’t know if, when, and where Trump will be charged and, if so, for what crimes, but he surely has a lot of legal exposure.

At some point we have to decide whether we are truly embracing a notion of presidential power under the Constitution that allows a president to fire anyone for any reason, even to obstruct justice; which allows a president to conduct his foreign policy as he sees fit, even if he wants to force a foreign power to interfere in the next American elections; which allows a president to use control of the army as he wishes, even if it is to redo a lost election; and finally, it allows a president, if he fails in all these things, to incite his supporters to organize an insurrection on Capitol Hill.

What is most disturbing is that throughout Trump’s presidency he believed he was immune from criminal prosecution and that the powers of the presidency allowed him to do whatever he wanted to do. . The same president Vance suspects of breaking the law in the conduct of the business of the Trump organization also ran the presidency like a criminal enterprise.

Trump had many catalysts both inside and outside of government. First and foremost, Congress, which while both houses were under GOP control, did nothing to coerce Trump. During the first two years of the Trump presidency, there were no serious investigations into possible wrongdoing of power, and some powerful committee chairs such as Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Have colluded with the White House to provide preliminary information on the location of the investigations. were directed.

The same president Vance suspects of breaking the law in the conduct of the business of the Trump organization also ran the presidency like a criminal enterprise.

Congress also did nothing when Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey in an attempt to obstruct the Russia investigation, in stark contrast to the bipartisan outcry in Congress in 1974 when President Richard Nixon sacked him. Watergate Special Prosecutor, Archibald Cox. Congress also did nothing when Trump repeatedly attacked Special Advocate Robert Mueller in 2017 and 2018, and as we later learned from former White House attorney Don McGahn attempted to fire Mueller.

Second, the lawyers and law scholars who lent a hand to Trumps, an alleged obstruction of the Russian investigation, then his extortion for Ukraine, and more. William Barr, as a private sector lawyer, wrote an 18-page memo for attorneys representing defendants in the Mueller inquiry in which Barr ridiculed Muellers that a president, like anyone else, can be prosecuted for obstruction of justice. Barr also interviewed Trump to explore the possibility of joining his legal defense team.

Barrs’ rating was apparently so good that Trump, instead of adding Barr to his defense team, appointed him attorney general so he could oversee Mueller. Just weeks ago, a federal court found that Barr, in 2019, had failed miserably at this job, including distorting the findings of the Mueller inquiry in Congress.

Legal academics, seeking the attention of the media and Trump, have also rang the bell to attack the Mueller inquiry. I have repeatedly confronted Alan Dershowitz’s unfair attacks on the character of Mueller and his team. Likewise, Jonathan Turley’s attack on Mueller for hiring lawyers who had a history of extensively interpreting obstruction of justice.

These experts, seeking to discredit Mueller at every turn, provided an apparent justification to Barr for downplaying the Mueller report and distorting his findings, particularly the findings in Part II of the obstruction of justice report in his communications with the Congress.

Then there were the academics, some of whom were avowed liberals who had taken a broad view of presidential power who sent Trump the message he wanted to hear: that as president he could do whatever he wanted. he wanted to do it with impunity. Cass Sunstein argued that a sitting president cannot be charged with anything until he is impeached.

This extreme iteration of the presidential immunity theory led Trumps’ attorneys to argue before the U.S. Circuit 2 in Trump v. Vance that the president could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not be investigated or prosecuted. Trump lost this case both in Circuit 2 and by far in the Supreme Court.

In 2017, Professor Akhil Amar told the US Senate that Congress cannot constitutionally protect Mueller from Trump’s dismissal. If Trump fired Mueller like Nixon fired Cox in 1974, nothing could be done because Trump had the right to do it.

Amar offered a consolation prize to his fellow Liberals. Congress, Amar suggested, could instead use

With cheerleaders like these embracing expanded notions of executive power, it’s no surprise that Trump believed himself beyond the rule of law.

its powers to establish a bipartite presidential oversight committee in the Senate to coordinate with the justice ministry the president’s inquiries. Never mind that the Senate throughout Trump’s presidency was controlled by the GOP. That same Senate that Amar wanted to entrust with conducting bipartisan investigations into the president was so divided that he heard no witnesses in either of Trump’s impeachment trials.

With cheerleaders like these embracing expanded notions of executive power, though some of them haven’t embraced Trump himself, and with Barr in the Justice Department, it’s no surprise that Trump believed himself beyond the rule of law.

And Trump continued this way until the very end, believing he had unlimited control over the executive branch to the point where he could commit crimes with impunity. After losing the election, he met with senior White House officials to consider declaring martial law and re-election in Pennsylvania and other states, actions that Finkelstein and I viewed as criminal sedition. .

Then, on January 6, Trump committed yet more acts of sedition and incitement to hatred leading to the mob takeover of Capitol Hill during the constituency vote count. These actions, Finkelstein and I felt, also violated criminal laws.

These included rebellion or insurrection (18 US Code 2383), framed as a crime of conspiracy (18 USC 371), or “conspiracy to engage in rebellion or insurrection”. Alternatively, Trump could be charged with seditious conspiracy (18 USC 2384) and under federal complicity law (18 USC 2).

Trump has yet to be charged with any of these crimes in power, and some of these crimes may not be successfully prosecuted based on the broad notions of executive power adopted by Trump supporters. as well as by some of Trump’s detractors who still defend the concept. of a constitutionally immune and all-powerful president.

Vance won’t be faced with many of these constitutional arguments as he is investigating the private actions of the Trump organization rather than abuses of presidential power. Vances ‘confrontation with presidential power only came within the one-year delay caused by Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to overturn Vances’ subpoenas, which were upheld by the Supreme Court.

If criminal law cannot define any limit on presidential power, our president will look more like a mafia don than at the head of a democratic republic. This is not the Constitution I believe in and I doubt it is the Constitution our ancestors believed in when they drafted and ratified it over 230 years ago. In America, most of us believe, no one is above the law, even the President.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos