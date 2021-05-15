Boris Johnson’s plan for voter ID cards will hurt democracy in the UK.





Boris Johnson is expected to reconsider his government's plans to introduce a requirement for voter ID cards (Photo: Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images) However, opposition to legislation that would prevent people from voting if they did not have ID cards, highlighted in the Queen's Speech this week, appears to be growing. A group of 17 civil society groups, including the Electoral Reform Society, has called on the UK government to reconsider its plans, saying 3.5 million people currently lack photo ID. As the government has often made clear, voting is safe and secure in the UK, making mandatory voter identification a problem-seeking solution, the groups said. Register now to our opinion newsletter Register now to our opinion newsletter Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson put it more concisely: the idea is total and the suggestion that this is some sort of legislative priority, I think, is for the birds. Given the lack of a problem, cynics may well be looking for another explanation as to why Boris Johnson and his teammates believe voter identification is necessary. And it's not hard to find, because in the United States, voter identification laws are part of an ongoing strategy to roll back decades of progress on voting rights, according to American Civil Liberties Union. Read more British voters will soon have to bring ID to polling stations – but is that a good thin … "Voter ID laws deprive many voters of their right to vote [and] reduce participation, the ACLU website says, adding that those most affected are low-income people, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly and disproportionately disabled people. Identifying voters will therefore not improve the state of democracy; instead, it's likely to do the exact opposite. If people think the Conservatives are playing with the system, they may well start to lose faith in the process itself. If the Prime Minister wants to improve democracy in Britain, he had better tackle the social media companies that help spread disinformation, the disinformation campaigns of hostile foreign powers and, perhaps the biggest problem of all, public apathy. And, amid the smell of corruption that surrounds his government over contracts, lobbying and home decorating, politicians would do well to consider their own standards of behavior and wonder if they are up to the task. democratic ideal or if they give it a bad reputation. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven't already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

