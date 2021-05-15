This is how Narendra Modi Govt plans to have all adult Indians vaccinated in the next 7 months

The second wave of coronavirus has turned into a tsunami and now more and more people are rushing to get vaccinated. But many wonder if everyone will get the hang of it. The Narendra Modi government has made all the preparations to meet the aspirations of the people, and by the end of this year, it plans to make more than 250 crore of vaccine available to immunize the entire adult population. If that happens, it will be another major achievement of the Modi government.

The way this virus has ravaged the country, people now think vaccines are as safe as possible against it and that is why people aged 18 and over want to get vaccinated as soon as possible. When the vaccination campaign began on January 16 for doctors and health workers, not everyone wanted to receive the vaccine. Many had doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccines as they were authorized under emergency authorization and data from phase 3 trials were still not available. The opposition raised the question of the effectiveness of vaccines.

When will my turn come?

But the whole scenario changed in just four months. Now, vaccination centers are crowded, especially after vaccination of 18-44 year olds started from May 1. Many have complained that the CoWin website is often not able to indicate the availability of vaccination slots for the 18+ age group. This may be one reason why people in this age group are more restless and want to be vaccinated.

The second wave worries the Indians

With the country reporting more than 3 lakh cases per day and over 3,000 deaths per day, people are worried. During the first wave, COVID-19 was considered deadly for the elderly, but in the second wave, young people suffer the most. Until March, most people felt that India had passed the COVID threat. However, over the next month, many scrambled to find hospital beds and oxygen.

As a result, more and more people are now trying to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Almost 40 days ago, on April 6, when the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, went to be vaccinated at RML, Delhi, there was not much people. Just six weeks later, everyone asks him how will the vaccine production process be sped up and when can everyone get it.

Plan in place to accelerate vaccine production

The Center has put in place a massive plan to increase vaccine production in the country. As part of this, the Center has not only authorized three vaccines, but is also working to ensure that their production is accelerated. It is expected that over the next 3-4 months, half a dozen additional vaccines will be available; their rapid production in the country is also planned. The world’s largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India, is increasing production of Covishield vaccine while production of locally developed Covaxin is also increasing.

Production of more than 250 crore of vaccine is expected over the next seven months. So far around 18 crore of people have been vaccinated and that includes 14 crore who have received at least one dose of Covishield or Covaxin. This means that only 4 million people are fully vaccinated or have received both doses. But now the pace of vaccination will accelerate and in the next seven months more than 250 crore of vaccine will be produced, which will allow the entire adult population of the country to be immunized.

Vaccinate 94 Indian crores

India has 34 million people aged 45 and over for whom vaccination started early. Now, as of May 1, an additional 60 million people have been added to the car, who belong to the 18-44 age group. So far, no vaccine has been authorized for those under the age of 18. At present, India needs to vaccinate 94 crore of people and for that it needs around 188 crore of vaccine doses (two doses per person). The Zydus Cadila vaccine will have three strengths, the vaccine will be available from the end of July. Bharat Biotech’s second vaccine will be a nasal vaccine and a single dose will suffice. For Covishield, its two doses will be administered over a 12 to 16 week interval. The gap between the two doses of Covaxin is four weeks, while for Sputnik V it is 21 days.

How will everyone be vaccinated?

The big question is how will the 250 crore of vaccine be produced to immunize the entire eligible population when so far only 18 crore of people have received the vaccine? Will the population aged 18 and over be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021? If this is done, then it will be a kind of a world record, especially since it is necessary to keep the vaccine at a certain temperature and use it within a specified time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with scientists from Bharat Biotech. Courtesy: special arrangement

To achieve this goal, the Modi government is stepping up production of the vaccine. To encourage vaccine producers, payments were made in advance. For example, Serum Institute received an advance payment of Rs 3,000 crore on April 19 while Bharat Biotech received Rs 1,500 crore for Covaxin.

Vaccine manufacturers increase production

Companies that produce vaccines are expected to increase production on a monthly basis. Serum Institute of India (SII) will increase its production capacity and will make available 11.5 crore of monthly doses from September. In May, however, SII will only deliver 1.7 crore doses of Covishield. Even Bharat Biotech is planning to increase its capacity and the government has provided the company with the necessary assistance. Apart from that, four companies Indian Immunization Ltd, Haffkine, BIBCOL and Gujarat Biotech will also produce Covaxin.

The same goes for Sputnik V. This vaccine from Russia is imported by Hyderabads Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL); from August it will be produced in India itself. DRL has only purchased 60 lakh doses of Sputnik V. It will increase production, and with the help of six other companies, the monthly supply of this vaccine will be over 7 crore by the end of December.

More vaccines in the pipeline

Apart from these three vaccines, few additional vaccines will also be available in the country. These include the three-dose Zydus Cadilas ZyCoV-D vaccine and the Johnson and Johnsons Janssen vaccine, which will be produced in India by Biological E through a technology transfer. Bio E will also start producing its native vaccine and from September more than 7.5 crore doses of this vaccine will be available in the country.

Bet big on the success of the Gennovas

A Pune-based company, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, is also working on a COVID vaccine, with support from the Indian government. Gennova produces vaccines using the mRNA process. This vaccine will be similar to those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which also use the m-RNA platform. Their vaccines are 10 times more expensive. If Gennovas’ efforts are successful then it would be a major achievement for Indian scientists if the virus mutates then this vaccine could be used with slight modifications. It is believed that this vaccine, HGCoV-9, will be available from September.

I don’t want to depend solely on Pfizer and Moderna

The Indian government does not want to depend solely on vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna as these two companies do not want to take any responsibility if something goes wrong after taking their vaccine. That aside, their vaccines are also very expensive. Thus, Indian negotiations with these companies remained inconclusive. It is said that only private companies will use the vaccines produced by these companies, if they wish.

A step towards self-sufficiency

If the Government of India is successful in its efforts, it will make India self-sufficient. India will use its own vaccine to inoculate its people. Our dependence on foreign vaccines will be negligible, which will be a huge achievement for the Modi government.

No delay in vaccine production

The Modi government presented its plan and the people of this country are now reassured. But a question that arises over and over again is: why has it delayed vaccine production? According to sources highly placed in the Modi government, such a claim is without merit. India had cleared the use of the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, after the phase 2 trials and did not wait for the outcome of the phase 3 trials.

By not stopping the export of the vaccine produced by SII earlier, Oxford-AstraZeneca, which holds the patent for this vaccine, had put in a clause that certain quantities of the vaccine would be given to them as a COVAX commitment. It was not a huge amount and only 6.5 crore of doses were sent to 94 countries; of this figure, only one crore of vaccine doses was administered under a diplomatic contract. India halted the export of vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic began to peak. It was the time when people did not show up for the vaccine.

Overcome the challenges of oxygen supply and remdesivir

They say all is well that ends well. India overcame the challenges of oxygen supply and Remdesivir injections in a matter of weeks. For example, where only 1000 MT of oxygen was available, the government arranged to provide 10,000 MT of oxygen in three weeks. The private sector was roped in and cryogenic tankers brought in with the help of Indian Air Force planes. Oxygen Express trains have been running. The production of Remdesivir injections only 25,000 vials were available daily before the ramp-up and at the end of April, 3 lakh vials were available daily. Compared to 25 companies previously, 58 companies were now authorized to manufacture the injection.

Silencing the critics

The government will show the same strength in accelerating vaccine production. After ensuring the supply of PPE kits and ventilators, by producing them in the country, the government also ensured the supply of oxygen and injections of Remdesivir. And now he plans to have the entire adult population vaccinated by the end of 2021. Once the government executes its plan and successfully executes the world’s largest vaccination campaign, it may do so. be silent all those who questioned the silence of the Prime Ministers.

The Prime Minister has proposed the roadmap and only expects its implementation within the next seven months.

