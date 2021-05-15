Democrat calls for censorship of U.S. House members in Georgia who downplayed riot on Capitol Hill





Cicillines’ letter arrived the same day House leaders reached a bipartisan agreement on a commission that will seek to determine the facts surrounding the January 6 attack and the lessons to be learned from it. The 10-member committee will be split evenly between Republicans and Democrats and will have subpoena power. It is based on a similar commission formed in response to September 11.

The House is expected to vote next week on a resolution to create the committee. Members will also be asked to vote on a separate bill to allocate $ 1.9 billion in emergency security funding in response to the Jan.6 assault.

The money would be used to fortify the Capitol complex and is based on recommendations from law enforcement. The dollars would also be used to reimburse the National Guard, increase the Capitol Police overtime budget and cover expenses related to the prosecution of hundreds of people accused of participating in the violation.

The three lawmakers Cicillin targeted for censorship each made comments downplaying the impact of the attack during a hearing Wednesday into the Jan.6 riot by the House Oversight Committee.

There was no insurgency, Clyde said at the meeting. And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold lie. Watching televised footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion standing between candlesticks and ropes, taking videos and photos. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a January 6 video, you would actually think it was a normal sightseeing tour.

Clyde told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday that his comment on the rioters looking like tourists was the description of a single video. He said other comments he made that there was an unruly crowd, that there were rioters and that some perpetrators of vandalism had not been so widely publicized.

Yet the Republican of Athens has maintained his claim that the events of January 6 do not meet the definition of an insurgency, which is a revolt against the government. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump had entered Capitol Hill hoping to interrupt a joint session of Congress where lawmakers confirmed Joe Bidens’ victory in the Electoral College.

During that same meeting, Hice defended Trump, who was accused of inciting a riot by encouraging supporters of an earlier rally to march to Capitol Hill. Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, said Trump’s words were taken out of context. He also noted that four of those who died that day were Trump supporters, including a woman shot dead by an officer.

A policeman who engaged with rioters also died, but his death was ultimately attributed to natural causes.

In fact, it was the Trump supporters who lost their lives that day, not the Trump supporters who took the lives of other people, Hice said Wednesday. If you browse the list here, Ashli ​​Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol cop.

The officer who shot Babbitt said he shot as she tried to crawl through a broken door to a room where members of the house were sheltering. No charges were brought against him.

In a statement on Friday, Hice said any suggestion that he was downplaying the events of January 6 was as offensive as it was politically motivated.

He called the attack a horrific and tragic event “which requires further examination. To truly heal and bring Americans together, we cannot simply accept a predominant narrative set in stone immediately after and remain unchanged even as new facts are emerging.

ExploreRep. Andrew Clyde downplays January 6 as no insurgency in US House hearing





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos