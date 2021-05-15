How America can help Taiwan defend itself

If deterrence from the Chinese invasion of Taiwan isn’t at the top of the Biden administration’s national security priorities, then it should be. For the United States, an attack on Taiwan would be the ultimate strategic failure. That would make the coronavirus pandemic pale in comparison.

In March, the outgoing commander of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, Admiral Philip Davidson, told Congress that the Communist Party of China could annex the island within the next six years. Davidsons successor, Adm. John Aquilino, testified at his nomination hearing that the invasion of Taiwan is in fact much closer than most think. In other words, it is no longer a theoretical problem. The clock is turning.

China has repeatedly rejected Taiwan’s offers to engage in political talks. Instead, Beijing has cut off all official channels of communication with its democratic neighbor and stepped up provocative military exercises targeting Taipei. For its part, the United States seeks to maintain the status quo: the existence of two governments on either side of the Taiwan Strait. A tough stalemate is much better than the alternative.

No American force is stationed at this flashpoint. The heaviest burden of responding to a Chinese assault will be borne by the Taiwans. America can improve the security of Taiwanese by supporting the defense strategy of island nations, the Global Concept of Defense (ODC).

Taiwans ODC aims to transform the Taiwanese army into an agile, resilient and modernized force capable of deterring and, if necessary, defeating an invasion by the Chinese Communist People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a much larger and larger force. strong. Under Xi Jinping, China embarked on a formidable rise in military power, which upset the regional balance of power. Taiwan must now make painful compromises and weigh the short and long term effects of acquiring competing defense capabilities.

Conventional weapon systems are powerful symbols of national power. They matter a lot for political reasons. However, too much emphasis has been placed on the Taiwans’ investments in such visible capacities. The billion dollar acquisitions of advanced planes and tanks from America look good, but these systems may not be as effective as those advertised when the enemy attacks.

During times of heightened tension, the people of Taiwan can take comfort in knowing that their country’s advanced radars can track enemy incursions and that their new F-16 jets can rampage whenever PLA bombers enter space. air from Taiwan uninvited. However, during all-out war, Taiwans’ state-of-the-art radar systems will be demolished, runways will be devastated, and these F-16 planes will have nowhere to take off. Taiwanese public morale could dip. If a system is visible, it can be destroyed.

Asymmetric weapon systems, on the other hand, are less visible but essential for warfare. They know how to exploit the natural advantages of the battlefield and the vulnerabilities of enemies while delivering maximum tactical impact with minimum effort. Naval mines laid by fast mine-laying vessels can crack when approached by amphibious assault vehicles and submarines. Vast arsenals of precision guided munitions and mobile coastal defense cruise missiles can wreak havoc on China’s combat fleet from several angles. Portable air defense systems and anti-armor weapons can bring down planes and turn the streets of Taiwans into destruction zones for enemy tanks. Stealthy fast attack craft armed with Stinger missiles can be scattered and hidden among fishing boats around the two hundred fishing ports of island nations, adding deadly layers to Taiwan’s air and sea defense architecture.

Smaller systems may be seen as less sexy than next-gen fighter jets and tanks, but they will improve Taiwans’ ability to respond effectively to mass attacks. That is why ODC demands a low quantity of high-quality platforms and a lot of small things. A minimum number of advanced conventional systems should be maintained for key missions. Minimal because such platforms almost always require expensive weapon sales. They are also expensive to operate and maintain, and their delivery schedules are changing at freezing speeds.

Taiwan has already officially committed to acquiring new F-16 jets, Abrams tanks and native submarines. The clock cannot be restarted on these purchases, nor should it be attempted. Taiwan will need to maintain an arsenal of advanced conventional platforms. Going forward, however, Taipeis should focus on acquiring asymmetric weapon systems: capabilities that are small, mobile, lethal, profitable, plentiful, easily dispersed, and easy to maintain.

The government of Taiwan has faced challenges in turning ODC ideas into action. Like any entrenched bureaucracy, the Department of National Defense hates change. The United States can help by establishing a joint bilateral working group focused on the implementation of the ODC. The Pentagon could advise Taiwan on its process of acquiring forces and weapon systems, and provide the support and advice needed to develop joint doctrine, operational planning and Taiwan training. By conducting simulations and emergency exercises with their Taiwanese allies, American experts could offer operational experience to guide the restructuring of Taiwanese forces and doctrinal reforms.

For its part, Congress could authorize an Allied War Reserves program, allowing the U.S. military to stockpile war reserves in Taiwan, which it is already doing in Israel, another small democracy that faces the threat of invasion since its inception. Such a program would directly complement ODC. Pre-positioned stocks of ammunition, spare parts and other items would help Taiwan cope with shortages and problems purchasing essential defense equipment.

As it stands, the security cooperation between the United States and Taiwan is woefully inadequate to deal with the looming threat of Chinese invasion. A fully implemented comprehensive defense concept would revolutionize the combat capabilities of the Taiwans and advance American interests. The Taiwan Strait could soon become a theater of conflict. The United States and Taiwan would do well to shape this battlespace together.

Eric Lee is a research associate at the Project 2049 Institute.

Image: Reuters.

