Prime Minister Khan expresses condolences for the disappearance of Zahid Mohmand





Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences for the disappearance of young PTI worker Zahid Mohmand, who lost his life due to coronavirus.

According to the details, Zahid was organizing the PTI at the base level in Peshawar.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed his condolences to Zahid’s family.

“Today we lost a young dedicated PTI worker, Zahid Mohmand, to Covid 19. Zahid worked to organize our Party locally in Peshawar. My condolences and prayers go out to his family.

Today we lost a young dedicated PTI worker Zahid Mohmand to Covid 19. Zahid worked to organize our Party at the local level in Peshawar. My condolences and prayers go out to his family. Everyone should follow pandemic SOPs and wear masks. pic.twitter.com/FA6xqXN2W3

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2021

Imran Khan also urged people to follow the coronavirus pandemic and wear masks.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep sadness at the sad passing of renowned Pakistani puppeteer Uncle Sargam Farooq Qaiser.

Sad to hear of the death of Farooq Qaisers. He was not only an artist, but he was constantly raising awareness of injustices and social issues. My condolences and prayers go out to his family, the Prime Minister wrote in his tweet.

Sad to hear of Farooq Qaiser’s death. He was not only an artist, but he was constantly raising awareness of injustices and social issues. My condolences and prayers go out to his family.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos