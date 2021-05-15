Politics
Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Congress
Fadnavis is misleading that the Modi government has provided relief, oxygen and medical aid to the states. The Supreme Court exposed Modi’s ineffectiveness by appointing an oxygen supply task force. In fact, the Center has not set up a single oxygen plant in Maharashtra to date. Maharashtra’s daily oxygen requirement is 1750 MT. Of this total, 1,200 tonnes are produced in Maharashtra, to which the Modi government has no contribution. The point is, the Modi government cannot even provide 550 tonnes of extra oxygen. While the locals demanded Remdesivir, BJP leaders were busy blackmailing Remdesivir. Fadnavis himself would go to the police station in the middle of the night to rescue people from a black market business. The High Court ordered action against a BJP deputy from Ahmednagar in the Remdesivir hoarding case. There is also a scam in the ventilators provided by the PM CARES Fund and many ventilators are in poor condition due to their poor quality, he said.
Patole said the government of Maharashtra provided statistics in a transparent manner. How many corona tests are done in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar? How many patients receive oxygen? How many deaths are reported in the state run by BJP by Corona? Fadnavis should write a letter to the president of the BJP asking for this information. In Gujarat, 1 lakh 23 thousand 871 deaths have been reported in 71 days, but the government reports only 4,218 deaths, he added.
Patole said that while the world was busy with vaccinations, Modi was busy with election campaigns. The Modi government does not have a national vaccination policy.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has given a bundle of Rs 5,476 crore for the poor and economically weaker sections. What happened to the hollow package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by the Modi government? This should be stated by Fadnavis, Patole said.
