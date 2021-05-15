Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei harden their stance against Israel





Malaysian Prime Minister Yassin said Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei will issue a joint statement denouncing Israel’s aggression on Palestine. Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has toughened his tone towards Israel, condemning its ongoing military aggression against Palestine. The Israeli attacks claimed the lives of 133 Palestinians, including 36 children and 20 women. The death toll is likely to rise as the Zionist state has stepped up its airstrikes on Gaza. In a televised speech on Saturday, Prime Minister Yassin said he had a phone call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to discuss the situation in Palestine. “During our meeting, President Joko Widodo and I agree that the regime’s vile actions should cease immediately. We believed that the international community, especially the United Nations (UN) Security Council, should act quickly to end all forms of violence committed by Israel, and save the lives of Palestinians, ”Yassin said. . In this regard, Yassin added: “Malaysia will take the lead, along with Indonesia and Brunei, in issuing a joint statement to strongly condemn Israel’s oppressive attacks on the Palestinians.” In its strongest comments since Israel imposed war on Palestine about seven days ago, Malaysia has used unambiguous language to criticize the Israeli government. “Malaysia has closely followed the latest developments taking place against our brothers and sisters in Palestine, in particular the regime’s inhuman and hostile attacks in the Gaza Strip and the atrocities committed against Palestinians in the West Bank,” Yassin said. Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein last week criticized the Israeli government for showing contempt for international law and shamelessly allowing Zionist settlers to forcibly evict Palestinians from their homes and strengthen the occupation of the earth. Hussein will represent Malaysia at a meeting organized by the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the situation in Palestine. “At tomorrow’s meeting, I will convey to the OIC Malaysia’s firm and unequivocal position against Israel’s aggressions,” Hussein said in a statement today. Prime Minister Yassin said the entire country felt “very sad and devastated” by the amount of violence Israel unleashed on the Palestinians. “They continue to lead a very difficult and difficult life. Their lands in Jerusalem and the West Bank continue to be occupied for so long, with all forms of oppression and violence by the Zionist Israeli regime,” he said. said. Prime Minister Yassin criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for turning a blind eye to Israeli aggression and maintaining silence on the dozens of deaths caused by Israeli airstrikes. “Like the rest of the Malays, I am saddened and disappointed by the inability of the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to immediately stop the escalation of Israel’s violence against the Palestinians,” he said. he declared. “To date, the United Nations Security Council has issued no statement on the current situation in Palestine due to opposition from the United States of America. Nevertheless, Malaysia will continue its efforts to urge the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to act quickly to force Israel to stop its attacks on the Palestinians. “ Source: TRT World

