PTI will compete in all constituencies in AJK GE 2021: Barrister Sultan





MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – May 15, 2021): May 15 (APP): Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf AJK leader and former prime minister lawyer Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry announced on Saturday that his party will present its candidates in all Constituencies in the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir in July this year without reaching an electoral alliance with any party, including the Muslim Conference.

“The names of the PTI candidates for all constituencies in the 49-member AJK Legislative Assembly, including 12 seats for Pakistan-based refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) (IIOJK) will be announced in the coming weeks, “Sultan revealed.

It should be recalled that the last general elections were held in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on July 21, 2016 to elect 41 members of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir, consisting of 49 members, on the basis of direct adult voting rights. . The remaining 08 seats included 05 reserved for women and one each for Ulema / Mashaikh, technocrats and overseas Kashmiris elected by directly elected legislators from the House.

Lawyer Sultan, also a former AJK Prime Minister, a sitting member of the AJK Legislative Assembly and a very insightful PTI candidate from Mirpur LA ~ 3 constituency in the upcoming AJK ~ 2021 general election, was addressing a crowded press conference on the eve of a large- Disciplined Eid Millan Party, held in his honor in addition to honoring local journalists affiliated with the national and state press, electronic and social media , hosted by Ch. Tahir Ayub, son of (late) Ch Muhammad Ayub, a life associate of Lawyer Sultan at his lush green farmhouse on the outskirts of scenic Mangla Lake here with coordination and assistance from local pillars of PTI AJK, including Ansar Sarim, Central Deputy Secy. Information, PTI AJK, former deputy city administrator, Ch. Amjad, Chaudhry Shaban and dozens of others. The ceremony was followed by a very traditional Kashmir / Pahari lunch.

Large numbers of PTI workers and supporters also graced the brief, simple but very impressive rally which was held primarily as part of the SOPs of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the journalists who graced the occasion were Altaf Hamid Rao, Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai, Khalid Chaudhry, Zaffar Mughal, Raja, Sohrab Khan, Sajaad Qayyum Khanpuri, Muhammad Rashid Bashir, Engr.

Haroon Ramzan Chughtai, Zahid Bashir, Shehzad Perveiz Ch., Zaheer Ghafoor, Humayoon Mirza, Ansar Bashir, Faisal Gulzar, Imran Chaudhry and others.

PTI Chairman AJK continued that his party would not fall into any alliance with any party, especially the Muslim Conference in the polls, as the PTI could not bear the burden of the All Jammu-Kashmir Muslim Conference and leadership. of the MC was striving to achieve the electoral alliance with Pakistan Tehreeek Insaf, he added.

Sultan said: “There is no place for the Ballot Boxes (LOTA,) at the PTI before the elections.

To a question, raised by this correspondent about the alleged opposition, including the reported attempts to pull the legs of certain elements of the party ranks against him, lawyer Sultan said that as leader of the PTI AJK , he enjoyed the full support and backing of the top party leadership, especially the party’s Supremo Imran Khan, he does not support such harmful movements on the part of certain vested interests in the party.

AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, led by the PML (N) government, lawyer Sultan, said the ruling AJK clique will face a naked accountability process for its wrongdoing over the course of of his current five-year tenure in power in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Referring to the priorities of the PTI regarding the future rise of the AJK upon the coming to power, lawyer Sultan announced the air link to Mirpur, the lakes district of more than one million expatriates. , with the rest of the world establishing an international airport in Mirpur, shortly after coming to power in AJK.

He revealed that the case of the emergence of the future Mirpur International Airport has been submitted to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

Sultan also categorically stated to complete the much needed supply of natural gas sui to the rest of the city of Mirpur, the completion of the Mirpur Islamgarh Bridge over the scenic Mangla Dam Lake, the completion of larger projects of water supply and sanitation, abandoned due to massive corruption. and the bad practices of the governments led by the PML-N and the PPP in AJK during the last 10 years of their power in the AJK, he concluded.

