Chinese state media promote herb soup recipe to treat COVID, echoing call from Xis Apple Daily

Chinese state media promoted a recipe for herbal soup that would halve the chances of dying from COVID-19, following an urge from President Xi Jinping for more people to trust traditional medicine.
The cap came after a study of the soup by a team led by Li Jing, a professor at the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, the only state-level research institute for medical sciences in mainland China, a Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday. .
The prescription includes over a dozen ingredients, including almond, ginger, gypsum, and yam, and is believed to be able to cleanse a person’s respiratory system and detoxify their body. It is believed to reduce the risk of death for hospital patients with a novel coronavirus by up to 50%.
Of 8,939 hospital patients, 29% received prescription treatment and their death rate was 1.2%, she told Xinhua, citing the results of her study.
Relevant research results have been published in the international journal of plant pharmacology Botany.
During a recent inspection tour, Xi said the Chinese people have relied on Chinese medicine to treat illnesses and save lives for thousands of years, calling for further development of the tradition.
It wasn’t the first time this recipe had been recommended by state media. As the pandemic began early last year, state spokespersons said the soup was effective in curing the disease, with an effectiveness of up to 97%.
Combining Chinese and Western drugs could lead to faster healing than using either method alone in terms of improving symptoms like fever and cough, he added.
Some Chinese medicine practitioners have cautioned people to seek professional advice before trying the treatment for themselves.
Click here for Chinese version
———————————
The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE
To download the latest version,
iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS
Android: bit.ly/AD_android
Or search Appledaily in the App Store or Google Play
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit