Chinese state media promoted a recipe for herbal soup that would halve the chances of dying from COVID-19, following an urge from President Xi Jinping for more people to trust traditional medicine.

The cap came after a study of the soup by a team led by Li Jing, a professor at the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, the only state-level research institute for medical sciences in mainland China, a Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday. .

The prescription includes over a dozen ingredients, including almond, ginger, gypsum, and yam, and is believed to be able to cleanse a person’s respiratory system and detoxify their body. It is believed to reduce the risk of death for hospital patients with a novel coronavirus by up to 50%.

Of 8,939 hospital patients, 29% received prescription treatment and their death rate was 1.2%, she told Xinhua, citing the results of her study.

Relevant research results have been published in the international journal of plant pharmacology Botany.

During a recent inspection tour, Xi said the Chinese people have relied on Chinese medicine to treat illnesses and save lives for thousands of years, calling for further development of the tradition.

It wasn’t the first time this recipe had been recommended by state media. As the pandemic began early last year, state spokespersons said the soup was effective in curing the disease, with an effectiveness of up to 97%.

Combining Chinese and Western drugs could lead to faster healing than using either method alone in terms of improving symptoms like fever and cough, he added.

Some Chinese medicine practitioners have cautioned people to seek professional advice before trying the treatment for themselves.

