This photographer walked 56 days for the perfect shot

Watch Amir Khan discuss his techniques, his achievements

Posted: May 15, 2021

Pakistani photographer reaches new heights in the world of photography by taking breathtaking images on different subjects.

Amir Khan from Peshawar spoke to SAMAA TV in which he discussed techniques for taking a beautiful picture and his achievements.

My name is Amir Khan and I have been in the profession for 12 years, he said. Sony held a global photography competition in 2016 and I was selected in the top 30 countries.

Amir said he had the opportunity to work on planting day and his image was selected.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the image for six months on social media. It is a great achievement and I awarded a cash prize of 0.1 million rupees, he said.

The photographer said he always used to photograph the places that would make his images more beautiful. He added that he had continued to walk for 56 consecutive days and traveled 2,800 kilometers before he knew he was in Kashmir.

Amir went on to say that a computer would be called the photographer if it was used to edit a “badly taken” image.

He said the tips for presenting an image are its background followed by lighting. The third thing is the subject, which is a universal language.

