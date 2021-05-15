Jambi industrial zone project called obstructed by land mafia

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – PT Kharisma Kemingking lawyer Endang Supriadi said the Kemingking Industrial Estate (KIK) project, which is a national priority industrial zone project as President Joko Widodo’s priority program, has been addressed by the land mafia who collaborated with the legal mafia.

This was forwarded by Endang in response to four reports to Chairil Anwar, the director of PT Kharisma Kemingking who is also the managing chairman of PT Jambi Kemingking Ecopark which is the development of the Kemiking industrial zone.

Endang admitted that he regretted the reports of the destruction of oil palm land and plants under Articles 170 and 406 in conjunction Article 55 paragraph (1) 1 of the penal code. Endang says his client who has the confidence to develop the Kemiking industrial zone is the owner of the land.

“From the documentary evidence we have, this is our land and the oil palms on this land are ours. We suspect that in the process of dealing with criminal cases, Articles 170 and 406 in conjunction Section 55 (1) 1 presents inaccuracies and objectivity in the analysis to determine the evidence of a sporadic letter on the journalist’s right with the object of his land, ”Endang said in his statement on Saturday (5/15/2021).

According to Endang, investigators have not yet investigated the content of the agreement between the parties, it is clearly a civilian element, so it is suspected that there is objectivity in determining the proof of the land rights letter which is the basis of the informant’s reasons for not having his control status determined by land experts, in accordance with Perkap’s mandate number 6 of 2019 regarding the management of the criminal investigation .

Endang explained that the land object which is his client’s right of control was submitted to the investigator in charge of the case in the form of proof of control of land rights and the existence of a deed of agreement between the parties (the reporting party and the reported party) is not a consideration at all.

“That our client has data on the land object certificate, but we suspect that this case is forced to become a criminal case, although the evidence of a dispute over rights is very clear, there is a difference in the location of the land that our the client works in the form of 5 sporadic letters located in RT 08, while the block of rights in the form of 7 sporadic letters used by the journalist are in RT 10 ”, he said said.

Endang suspects that the report was deliberately created by an unscrupulous land mafia who collaborated with the legal mafia in Jambi province.

For this reason, Endang applied for legal protection from the Chief of Police and the Attorney General, in accordance with their respective circulars, in particular Attorney General Circular number B-230 / E / EJP / 01/2013 dated January 22, 2013. addressed to the Heads of the High Prosecutors of all Indonesia, related to the treatment of criminal cases where the object is a ground likely to be invaded by various interests.

“Based on this Circular Letter from the Attorney General, the Attorney General’s Office across Indonesia should receive an SPDP from an investigator whose criminal case is in the form of a plot so that it can be taken seriously. obeyed objectively, proportionally and professionally so that it is not easily influenced by the maneuvers of unscrupulous individuals. Personal interests is a circular letter from the attorney general, ”Endang said.

In fact, Endang said, the Kemiking Industrial Zone is a national priority industrial zone project that is President Joko Widodo’s priority program. The project, which will soon be built in Muaro Jambi Regency, Jambi province, is included in Presidential Decree No.18 of 2020.

This project aims to stimulate the national economy because it should be able to absorb up to 147,500 workers.

In addition, the Kemingking industrial zone is the only “smart-eco industrial zone“Jambi province has received support from the central government, the Jambi provincial government and the government of Muaro Jambi Regency.

According to Endang, the development of the Kemingking industrial zone has been well received by the surrounding community, especially the people of Muaro Jambi Regency, as well as the support and positive response from the Muaro Jambi Regency regional government.

This is evidenced by the publication of a review of the technical and administrative requirements of the Kemingking industrial zone and a reference to a letter from the regent of Muaro Jambi, Masnah Busro, addressed to the acting governor of Jambi province, requesting verification. of the study. by the regional government of Muaro Jambi.

However, Endang said this nationwide project was hampered because there were parties suspected of wanting to thwart the realization of the priority national industrial zone in Jambi province.

“This obstacle is allegedly launched by the land mafia which is collaborating with the legal mafia in Jambi province which aims to hinder the realization of the KIK,” Endang said.

Faced with the obstacles faced by developers in Jambi province, Endang asked President Joko Widodo to intervene.

“To clean up the land mafia and the legal mafia that are deliberately failing the program nationwide, because investors, both outside and inside the country, are reluctant to invest in the national project in the industrial zone of Kemingking in the regency of Muaro Jambi ”, he underlined.

