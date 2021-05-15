Cricket trends on social media today





Suresh Raina posted an adorable video on Twitter to mark her daughter’s 5th birthday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav / Getty Images)

Social media trends in the world of cricket today revolved around a plethora of things. Indian stimulator Bhuvneshwar Kumar tweeted a strong message that people shouldn’t start writing their own assumptions that he doesn’t want to play test cricket for India.

Kamran Akmal posted an adorable photo with his family on Day 2 of Eid. Former Pakistani cricketer and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan urged everyone to follow all Covid-19 procedures and procedures.

Today also marks the 4th anniversary of the epic 320 partnership that Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut sewed together against the Irish women’s team. And, Deepti Sharma as well as Punam Raut shared their thoughts on their winning partnership on Twitter.

Today is also the 5th birthday of Suresh Rainas’ daughter, Gracia Raina, and player CSK posted an adorable video on Twitter. Harbhajan Singh and Hemang Badani also wished Suresh Rainas’ granddaughter. And finally, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill was vaccinated.

1. Harbhajan Singh wants people to be special in their own way

You might not be perfect in a lot of things, but a lot of things can’t be perfect without you. Stay special as you wish.Hello …

– Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2021

2. Kamran Akmal shares a photo of his family on the 2nd day of Eid

Day 2 of Eid with family # EidAlFitr2021 #HappyEid pic.twitter.com/mkkv9PT2Dd

– Kamran Akmal (@ KamiAkmal23) May 14, 2021

3. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urges everyone to follow all Covid-19 SOPs

Today we lost a young dedicated PTI worker Zahid Mohmand to Covid 19. Zahid worked to organize our Party at the local level in Peshawar. My condolences and prayers go out to his family. Everyone should follow pandemic SOPs and wear masks. pic.twitter.com/FA6xqXN2W3

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2021

4. Deepti Sharma says sport has taught her the importance of hard work and persistence

One of the memorable moments of 2017 when I participated in a record 320 race partnership with @raut_punamSports taught me the importance of hard work, persistence, courage and teamwork. womenscricket pic.twitter.com/vKmYzF6gCs

– Deepti Sharma (@ Deepti_Sharma06) May 15, 2021

5. Punam Raut shares her thoughts on the record-breaking partnership she had with Deepti Sharma

On this day of 2017 I was part of the record 320 race partnership with @ Deepti_Sharma06 I am delighted that I have been able to play cricket ever since and continue to do so Thank you all for all the lovely wishes and messages Your support means a lot pic.twitter.com/7hti8H2rGS

– Punam Raut (@raut_punam) May 15, 2021

6. Chaminda Vaas is proud to have played cricket

Dreams only work if you take action. And I’m proud to say my hard work paid off and I was proud to have been a part of this beautiful game pic.twitter.com/WLHDKk3bCo

– Chaminda Vaas (@chaminda_vaas) May 15, 2021

7. Suresh Raina wishes her daughter her 5th birthday

My little pumpkin turned five today. I wish you a very happy birthday Gracia @ graciaraina15. You have brightened our world with so much joy, hope and happiness. We wish you a life full of possibilities, happiness and peace. #HappyBirthdayGracia pic.twitter.com/PHrIXd9xzH

– Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 15, 2021

8. Ramesh Powar declares having received a new responsibility from the BCCI

#MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/dsg5wCocl2

– RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) May 15, 2021

9. Harbhajan Singh wishes Suresh Rainas daughter on her 5th birthday

Happy Birthday Gracia https://t.co/LvLJ1Acjjf

– Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2021

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar tears people apart who say they don’t want to play test cricket

There have been articles about how I didn’t want to play test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared for all three formats regardless of team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion – please do not write down your assumptions based on sources!

– Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 15, 2021

11. Indian cricketer Shubman Gill gets vaccinated

Upgrade your superpowers whenever you can. Shout overwhelmingly to all doctors and frontline workers for putting your best efforts pic.twitter.com/EOFohvaJ1C

– Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) May 15, 2021

12. Gautam Gambhir claims to have provided 250 oxygen concentrators to the people of Delhi

In the past 2 weeks we have provided 250 concentrators to people across Delhi. Besides the parents, I want to thank the neighbors, friends and Good Samaritans who sent messages, filled out our form, and picked up machines for the patients who were alone. Delhi stands on your shoulders!

– Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2021

13. Pragyan Ojha sends greetings to Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Best wishes @ M_Raj03 @ImHarmanpreet @imrameshpowar and the whole team @BCCIWomen for the English summer! I’m really looking forward to the test match @ SGanguly99 @JayShah

– Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) May 15, 2021

14. Hemang Badani wishes Suresh Rainas daughter on her 5th birthday

@ImRaina I wish the little one a very happy birthday. Much love from #chennai https://t.co/4S8XEODw08

– Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated (@hemangkbadani) May 15, 2021

15. Former KKR cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla is involved in a training session

, ,,

Movement is the only constant thing in our life, keep up the good work #dilse #workout pic.twitter.com/3kPUrHpSKx

– Laxmi Ratan Shukla (@ Lshukla6) May 15, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos