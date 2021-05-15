Donald Trump triples over Drew McKissick in SCGOP President’s race





Former US President Donald Trump released his third endorsement of outgoing President (SCGOP) Drew McKissick on Friday night – just hours before Republicans in South Carolina gathered at county conventions across the state to select their next party leader (a process that has been heavily loaded). controversial).

“Good luck to Drew McKissick who is set for a big re-election vote for President of the Republican Party of South Carolina,” Trump said in a statement. “Drew and I haven’t done anything but WIN together, and that will continue into the future. He’s strong on voter fraud, crime, the border, the Second Amendment, and our great military and veterans. Drew has my full and total support for his re-election! “

McKissick, 52, is being challenged by famous First Amendment lawyer Lin Wood, who represented Trump in the contested 2020 presidential election (unsuccessfully, obviously). Wood led a surprisingly viable race against McKissick despite what this author believes to be several bizarre statements.

Support him? MySCGOP.com, a grassroots activist group campaigning for a purge of what it calls the RINO establishment elite in Palmetto State.

Trump has endorsed McKissick twice before (here and here), but his eleventh hour participation in the campaign confirms what I’ve been saying all along – that this race is much closer than McKissick supporters think.

Will Trumps’ backer (s) ultimately put McKissick on top as he seeks a third two-year term?

We will find out today… maybe.

As I noted in the previous coverage, South Carolina’s “Republicans” are putting together a “hybrid” convention – citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than coming together in one central location – as party rules dictate – county parties will hold face-to-face caucuses at the local level. In these caucuses, delegates will vote for the party chair (and three statewide supportive party offices) by paper ballot. These paper ballots will then be reported to the SCGOP Accreditation Committee in Columbia, SC – who will compile and publish the final election results.

This “hybrid” model has been challenged in court by Woods supporters, who believe it is ripe for fraud. However, SC circuit court judge Perry Gravelyr ruled in favor of the party earlier this week. Well, to put it more specifically, Gravely refused to issue an injunction against SCGOP to continue with its current plans.

My thoughts on the hybrid convention model? You can read them here.

At the end of the line? I believe the SCGOP is needlessly jeopardizing the legitimacy of its next election by refusing to abide by its own rules… again. Which means Wood will be able to legitimately question his outcome – whether or not the fraud took place.

“Wood believes McKissick and his supporters in the GOP establishment are conspiring to rig the election against him and while I don’t think he is, breaking his own rules plays directly in Woods’ hands.” , I wrote earlier. week.

Why the SCGOP leaders refuse to call Woods bluff is beyond me …

Meanwhile, what do campaigners think of Trumps’ (latest) involvement in the race?

“We love President Trump, but we’re going to have to break with him on this,” wrote Cole Kazmarski, a Conservative activist and Laurens County GOP delegate who backs Wood.

Kazmarski went on to quote the “republican” credo, which implores party members to “think and act for (themselves)”. A new concept, indeed.

While we await all the results of today’s SCGOP election, I’ll be keeping my eyes on what I believe are the main underlying narratives: 1) The ongoing fragmentation of Caroline’s GOP electorate South, and 2) overrides the laser focus on this key. in the Presidential Primary State of the South ”.

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the medium you are reading now. Prior to founding FITSNews, he was press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has a LOT of hats (including the Chicago Blackhawks killer cover pictured above).

