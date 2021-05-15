Modi and Shah struggle to train an effective next generation of BJP leaders

Text size:

The BJP won only 2 seats in the 1984 elections against the Rajiv Gandhi wave. When senior reporter Shekhar Gupta asked about the possible reasons for their loss to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he accepted that one of the reasons for their horrific loss was the shortage of young leaders against young Congressman Rajiv.

He not only accepted this, but also worked on this with Karta Dharta of BJP sangathan LK Advani, and trained many rulers from various states in India commonly referred to as second generation BJP rulers.

Arun Jaitley from Delhi, Promod Mahajan from Maharashtra, Sushma Swaraj from Haryana, Venkiah Naidu from Andhra, Ananth Kumar from Karnataka, Rajnath Singh from UP, Uma Bharti from MP, Manohar Parrikar from Goa and Narendra Modi from Gujarat. All of these leaders not only helped Atal and Advani to take power, but were also assigned to important places. It was the sailors of Atal Advani who became their successful successors. Became effective ministers, BJP presidents, chief ministers, prime minister and vice president.

Does the BJP today have leaders from various states in India who can succeed Modi and Shah?

The natural name that appears when you speak of succession is that of Yogi Adityanath. He is a Hindu priest, has a large number of fans, is a master of difficult tasks, but unlike Modi, his administrative abilities are highly questionable.

The other leader that comes to mind is Devendra Fadnavis who has all the administrative capacities but his electoral and political metal is not yet proven. In 2014 he won because of the Modi Wave and in 2019 he was the reason for embarrassment for BJP because of his alliance with Ajit Pawar.

Anurag Thakur is yet another name whose future looks bright but is not powerful in its home country.

Dharmendra Pradhan is considered one of the most effective ministers in the Modi cabinet, but under his leadership the BJP has lost Bengal very badly.

Smriti Irani is a very effective activist like Sushma Swaraj, but unlike Sushma, her administrative capacities are highly questionable.

The BJP won in 2014 and remains relevant between 2004 and 2014 due to its regional leaders like Vasundhra in Rajasthan, Raman in Chhattisgarh, Yedyuruppa in Karnataka, Shivraj in Madhya Pradesh, Parrikar in Goa and Modi in Gujarat but today most of states do not have great young leaders.

No Big young name from Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

BJP needs to fix its HR management before 2024 or it could go the Advani path of 2009.

