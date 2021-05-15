PM Modi reviews readiness and asks officers to ensure people are safely evacuated

Cyclone Tauktae is likely to cause heavy rains in coastal districts of Gujarat including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rains in a few places in Saurashtra Kutch & Diu districts namely Gir Somnath , Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar. IMD also warned of a storm surge of around 2-3m above the astronomical tide to flood coastal areas in the districts of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar and 1 to 2 meters along Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and 0.5 to 1m above other coastal districts of Gujarat during the afternoon / evening of May 18th upon landing. IMD has issued three hourly bulletins since May 13 with the latest forecasts to all affected states.

It was discussed that the Cabinet Secretary is in constant contact with the Chief Secretaries of all coastal states and relevant ministries / central agencies.

The Home Office (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24/7 and is in contact with state governments / UTs and relevant central agencies. The MHA has already pre-released the first installment of SDRF to all states. NDRF has pre-positioned 42 teams equipped with boats, harvesters, telecoms equipment, etc. in six states and maintained 26 teams on standby.

The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units, complete with boats and rescue equipment, are awaiting deployment. Seven ships with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief units are waiting along the west coast. Surveillance planes and helicopters carry out serial surveillance along the west coast. Disaster Relief Teams (DRT) and Medical Teams (MT) are on standby in Trivandrum, Kannur and other locations along the west coast.

The Ministry of Energy has activated emergency response systems and keeps transformers, DG assemblies and equipment, etc. in working order. for immediate restoration of electricity. The Ministry of Telecoms continuously monitors all telecommunications towers and exchanges and is fully prepared to restore the telecommunications network. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory to potentially affected states / UTs, for health sector preparedness and response to COVID in affected areas. They also prepared 10 medical rapid response teams and 5 public health response teams, with emergency drugs. The Ministry of Ports, Navigation and Waterways has taken steps to secure all vessels and has deployed relief vessels (tugs).

The NDRF assists state agencies in their preparation for the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and continuously organizes a community awareness campaign on how to manage the cyclonic situation.

After consideration, the Prime Minister ordered senior officials to take all possible measures to ensure that people are safely evacuated by state governments and to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as electricity, telecommunications, health, drinking water, etc. the case of damage caused to them. He also asked them to ensure special preparation for the management of COVID in hospitals, the cold chain of vaccines and other medical facilities on the power supply and storage of essential drugs and to plan the movement without hindrance. oxygen tankers. He also directed the 24/7 operation of the control rooms. He also said special care should be taken to ensure that there is as little disruption as possible in Jamnagar’s oxygen supply. He also spoke of the need to involve the local community for timely sensitization and relief measures.

