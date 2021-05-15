Donald Trump could stay in Florida for the rest of his life amid legal issues, here’s why





Former US President Donald Trump, who in 2020 became the first to lose in his decades-long reelection bid, has joined his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. His estate of Mar-a-Lago on an island off Palm Beach in Florida became a permanent residence after his tumultuous presidency ended on January 20 at noon when his successor Joe Biden took over the White House.

According to reports, the 74-year-old longtime New Yorker bought the mansion in 1985 for $ 10 million and converted it into a private club that became his winter home during his time as president. the United States. The 20-acre estate is modeled after a Moorish-Mediterranean structure, now with at least 128 rooms, and was built in 1927 by Post grain heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Now Florida could become the former US presidents forever.

Why could Florida become the Trump house forever?

On May 13, Politico reported that justice officials in Palm Beach County, Florida, were preparing for possible charges and arrests against Trump from other states. Additionally, while chatting with MSNBC, former senior attorney and general counsel for Robert Muellers Andrew Weissmann, Nicole Wallace said the former US president could potentially be stranded in Florida for the rest of his life if other states decided to file a complaint against him.

According to the report, Wallace also noted that this happens all the time in foreign countries where people are sort of trapped in a country. He added that in the effective scenario, Donald Trump would be jailed in Florida because if the former US president went to another state, he would be subject to those laws. Therefore, Wallace said, Trump should really stay in Florida.

Wallace also told the media outlet that Trump couldn’t leave Florida would be an interesting issue because if years later the former US president decided to run for president again, he wouldn’t be living in the White House in this situation because there would be papers asking for his extradition to New York. Meanwhile, Bloomberg columnist Tim OBrien told MSNBC he believes a very advanced investigation into Trump-related financial fraud is underway.

IMAGE: AP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos