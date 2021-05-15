China enjoys an ideal position in world trade, calls US confused

While EU-China trade increased 36.4%, ASEAN-China trade increased 26.1% during the same period.

With India, bilateral trade rose 42.8 percent even as the two countries clashed over the effective line of control in eastern Ladakh last year.

Overall foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country in the first four months of this year increased 38.6% year on year. Although last year most countries around the world imposed lockdowns due to the pandemic causing disruption to the global economy, but even in 2019 FDI had increased by 30.1% over the past year. same period. In the past four months, China has received foreign investment to the tune of US $ 61.45 billion.

This year’s trade growth has come even as the world’s advanced economies have constantly threatened to move supply chains out of China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Many analysts hoped that China’s loss due to the change in supply chains could be a gain for India. But on the ground, not only the EU, but the US remain heavily dependent on China for their manufactured goods. The United States is China’s third largest trading partner behind the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

Due to the Biden administration’s massive fiscal stimulus plans, increased income and consumption has generated demand in the US market. Industry professionals attributed the momentum of the sustained rise in foreign investment to the country’s strong economic base and consistent openness measures, testifying to the confidence of foreign investors in China’s economic development. external environment.

As a result, the United States, while playing the anti-China lens, has also sent softened hints to Xi Jinping’s regime. In his remarks during the UN Security Council’s open virtual debate on multilateralism, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said last week that the United States believes it is not just possible, but imperative. “Multilateralism remains our best tool to tackle major global challenges,” he said, adding that the United States would work with any country “including those with whom we have serious differences”. The stakes, he said, “are too high to let differences hamper our cooperation.”

Blinken appeared to tacitly acknowledge what President Xi Jinping told Communist Party officials earlier this year that China was invincible. Time and history, he told his colleagues on Jan.11, are on China’s side. “This is where our conviction and resilience lie, and why we are so determined and confident,” Xi said in his 12,000-word speech, released last week.

Following the American position on multilateralism, Xi, in a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, rejected it, arguing that the world was not truly multilateral. “All countries must act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, refrain from pursuing unilateralism and hegemonism, and not use multilateralism as a pretext for forming small circles or provoking ideological confrontation.” , he warned, adding that China will continue. defend true multilateralism.

He implied that China would continue to pursue its stated goals and objectives.

His confidence stemmed from the enormous economic costs to the global economy if the United States were to economically dissociate from China.

Beijing is feeling the pulse in Washington correctly. That is why CCP spokesperson The Global Times analyzed the fact sheet on China-US relations released by the US State Department on May 12. The CCP saw it as Washington’s factual overview of its strategy in China. Reading between the lines, according to the Global Times, the “ambiguity and stereotypes” of the fact sheet showed that the Biden administration is “still confused” about its strategy in China.

The United States’ uncertainty over Chinese policy could also be reflected in the fact sheet in which it said it would approach relations with China from a “position of strength” and that it ” would suppress China with its force, but they must also rebuild… its own force, ”the newspaper said, citing an expert.

The Global Times wrote that the United States is unsure of the help its allies bring and the strength of its own force as it is embroiled in an unprecedented crisis with economic recovery pressures and conflict. social worsened. The figures for trade and foreign direct investment in China seemed to validate Beijing’s point of view.

